Mavix Elemax Gaming Chair Addition Part of the reason I initially loved the M7 is because of the issues I have with my back. The incredible lumbar support of the chair made it worth its weight in gold, creating something I could sit in all day long and not have to worry. So I was considerably excited when Mavix rolled out their Elemax addition, heating, cooling, and massager designed to fit in right where the fantastic Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) part of the chair resides. Any extra support I could give my back would be extremely helpful. The Elemax delivers on...

