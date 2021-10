Fortnite Dune Skins: The new collaboration of Dune with Fortnite has brought some new skins to the game along with some other items. Developers of the game have added a few skins and cosmetic items in Fortnite Season 8 from the film Dune, and players can now play as Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the Battle Royale. This includes a new set of DUNE cosmetics in-game, including Paul Atreides and Chani skins, the Ornithopter glider, and the Twin blades. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movie is to take over Fortnite soon enough and the article shares details about the Fortnite Dune collaboration, the skins it has brought to the game, and their price.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO