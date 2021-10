Winter is coming. Covid-19 infection rates are soaring. Hospitalisations and deaths are rising. But don’t worry. This time it’s different. Why’s it different?Well, just turn on the news and you’ll soon find out. All analysis of the subject tends to involve a jambalaya of the following mix of fact and opinion, into which you are cordially invited to jab your fork and take out whatever bit you fancy: it’s because the UK’s testing more than anyone else. It’s because vaccine immunity is waning. It’s because the data’s wrong, as deaths are not being marked correctly.There are currently 5,300 people in...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO