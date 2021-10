The funeral service for Gloria Baumann, 60, of Tracy, will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshall. Visitation will be Friday, October 15, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall and Saturday, one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church. A livestream and recording of the service will be available at the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UColh33tXfbzq36OYIg_hWsg. Interment will follow the service at the Lakefield MN Cemetery.

TRACY, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO