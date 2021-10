The Fuller Story initiative is hosting “Three Landmark Days with The Fuller Story.” These three days of education and celebration will culminate with the unveiling and dedication of the bronze United States Colored Troops Soldier Statue. The ceremony for the statue, which is entitled “March to Freedom” and sculpted by Tennessee native Joe F. Howard, will take place in front of the Historic Courthouse on the square in downtown Franklin, TN on Saturday morning, October 23, 2021 at 10:30 am.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO