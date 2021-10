Another of Sony’s major first-party PlayStation Studios titles is set to launch on PC as the company today announced that God of War will come to Steam next year on Jan. 14. “Our primary goal when bringing God of War to PC was to highlight the exceptional content the team created and leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game,” Sony Santa Monica’s Grace Orlady said over on the PlayStation Blog. “You’ll be able to enjoy the full potential of our cinematic, no-cut camera as it follows Kratos and Atreus across the realms with the option of true 4k resolution, on supported devices, and unlocked framerates.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO