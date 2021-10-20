CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wing announces new drone delivery service in Texas; Christiansburg hub to continue

By The Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWing, the Google subsidiary that operates the drone delivery hub in Christiansburg, announced Wednesday that a new system will be used in more densely populated areas — the first to be in the Dallas, Texas, area. The announcement does not impact the current delivery system in Christiansburg, according to...

roanoke.com

