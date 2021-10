Basketball post defense is challenging work. But it can be especially tricky if you are a shorter player. So how do you switch this match up from mismatch to underdog success?. A lot of the time, you know, going into a game, you’re going to be outmanned. It’s easy to see from the roster if the team will be bigger and taller than you. Often, in this scenario, your coach will have a game plan. They may trap in the post, deny from the wings, or play a certain defense. Whatever your coach draws up, do your best to follow that system.

