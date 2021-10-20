CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Selma Blair’s struggles with MS depicted in new documentary

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – In October 2018, Selma Blair announced to her fans that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves. New documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair” details the American actress’ journey with the...

Best Life

Selma Blair Reveals the Early MS Sign She Didn't Know Was a Symptom

Selma Blair has been forthcoming about her experience with multiple sclerosis (MS) ever since she first shared her diagnosis in 2018, and she's about to open up even more. Blair was filmed for a documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, about living with MS that will be released in theaters Oct. 15 and on Discovery+ on Oct. 21. Ahead of the film's release, the actor spoke to The New York Times about why she decided to document her journey. Blair also detailed more of her specific case of MS, including the early symptom that she didn't even realize was connected to her diagnosis at first.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Selma Blair 'Feels Like a New Person' After Life-Altering Stem Cell Transplant for her MS

Since receiving her 2018 multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Selma Blair has become intimately acquainted with the highs and lows of living with a chronic illness. In 2019, the symptoms associated with her specific form of the degenerative neurological disease had reached a breaking point for the actress, often leaving her struggling to walk and talk. To hopefully help jumpstart her immune system, she underwent a risky two-month hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)
CELEBRITIES
People

Selma Blair's 10-Year-Old Son Arthur Says He's Proud of Mom as They Walk Red Carpet Together

Selma Blair had her supportive 10-year-old by her side at a screening of her emotional new documentary. The actress was joined by son Arthur Saint on the red carpet for a screening of Introducing, Selma Blair Thursday night, and when PEOPLE (the TV Show!) special contributor Adrianna Costa asked him if he's "so proud of" his mom "and how brave she is," he quickly said with a smile and nod, "Yes."
CELEBRITIES
Person
Selma Blair
Extra

Selma Blair Gives Health Update

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Selma Blair as she promoted her new doc “Introducing, Selma Blair,” an unapologetic look at her battle with multiple sclerosis. As for how she’s doing nowadays, Blair said, “I am in such a better place physically, mentally, neurologically. I have so much more agency over myself, and I really grew up.”
CELEBRITIES
kq2.com

'Introducing, Selma Blair' turns her MS diagnosis into a deeply personal documentary

Coming not long after the splendid Val Kilmer documentary, "Introducing, Selma Blair" provides more deeply personal access to an actor in the throes of a health crisis, following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018. In this case, the focus is less on her career than her struggles and treatment, with the goal of assisting others facing similar challenges.
CELEBRITIES
#Documentary#Multiple Sclerosis#Ms
womenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “Introducing, Selma Blair”

Selma Blair holds no illusions about her place in Hollywood. Whether it’s “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde,” or “Hellboy,” she’s best known standing beside, or rather behind, her more famous counterparts. “I was always very conscious that I was a supporting actress,” she explains in “Introducing, Selma Blair.” “Everything I did on set was to support the star.”
CELEBRITIES
yoursun.com

Selma Blair documentary spotlights a cutting-edge multiple sclerosis treatment pioneered at Northwestern

In summer 2019, a well-known Hollywood actor could be spotted on downtown sidewalks, her head shaved, her walk aided by a stylish three-wheeled, lemon-yellow scooter. Selma Blair had come to Chicago for a little-known but often highly effective multiple sclerosis treatment, pioneered in the United States by Northwestern University’s Dr. Richard Burt. Blair’s malfunctioning immune system would be suppressed with chemotherapy, then allowed to reboot with the aid of a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, in the hope of restoring it to health.
CHICAGO, IL
worldofreel.com

‘Introducing Selma Blair’: A Testament of Courage and Strength [Capsule]

Rachel Fleit’s “Introducing Selma Blair,” a doc on the titular actress, is what one might qualify as an uneasy watch. Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and we can already see in the first scene the physical effects of the MS, as Blair’s speech slurs and her body breaks down during interviews. And yet, it’s the actress’s spirited personality that makes the film somewhat less harrowing to watch. Eventually, Blair travels to Chicago for a risky stem cell transplant that could either tame down the M.S. or kill her. Beforehand, she makes plans for her own funeral, hiding the emotional and physical pain from her young son so he won’t remember her “like this.” Director Rachel Fleit, given incredible access to the actress, shoots Blair’s grueling five days of chemotherapy at the clinic, the goal is to break down her immune system so the treatment can build it anew again — some of the film’s toughest scenes come through in this segment. The result is incredibly intimate stuff and a testament to Blair’s courage and strength. [B+]
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Selma Blair on Why She Wanted to Document Her Battle with MS

Selma Blair looked Hollywood glam as she hit the premiere of her new documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair.”. The movie follows Selma’s personal battle with MS, and “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with the actress and the film’s director Rachel Fleit to learn more. Watch!
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Selma Blair: I feel like a new person after MS treatment

Selma Blair "feels like a new person" after getting stem cell treatment for her MS. The 49-year-old actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, and by 2019, her symptoms had worsened so much she was unable to walk and talk. Selma went through a risky two-month hematopoietic stem cell...
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Industry News: Selma Blair, Billie Lourd, Spencer and More!

SELMA BLAIR TALKS INTRODUCING: Selma Blair is sharing her journey with MS in Introducing Selma Blair. One painful scene in the documentary involved her son Arthur, 10, shaving her head in front of stem cell treatment. She told ET of the moment: “It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different. That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included.”
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Selma Blair Just Gave an Update on Her MS Symptoms

In the new documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, actor Selma Blair opens up about living with multiple sclerosis (MS), including receiving a stem cell transplant in 2019 to alleviate symptoms of her condition. Ahead of the release of the film, Blair spoke to Variety about having MS, her acting career, family life, and more for an August profile. Now, the publication has shared more quotes from the interview, specifically an update from Blair on how severe her MS symptoms are these days.
CELEBRITIES
People

See All of Selma Blair's Inspiring Red Carpet Style Moments

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018, the actress has been a powerful voice for people dealing with intense pain and physical struggles caused by the chronic immune disease. Here we look back at her strength — and amazing style — on the red carpet. 1 of 6.
CELEBRITIES
