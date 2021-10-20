CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Under pressure from rising infections and worried health experts, the British government on Wednesday urged millions of people to get booster vaccine shots but resisted calls to reimpose coronavirus restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would “stay vigilant, preparing for...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK daily cases hit three-month high as record number sign up for booster jabs

The UK has recorded more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-July, as ministers continue to reject calls from health leaders for some restrictions to be introduced. Health secretary Sajid Javid said the current strain facing the NHS was not “unsustainable”, while Boris Johnson said infection numbers were “high” but “within the parameters of what the predictions were”. Doctors described the government’s decision as “wilful negligence” and said “Plan B” should be activated to protect the NHS. Under this scenario, face masks would be made mandatory and working from home would be advised.Meanwhile, a record 234,000 people booked to receive their booster jab on Wednesday, Mr Javid said.The announcement came after Labour criticised the speed of the booster jab rollout, urging the government to complete it by Christmas rather than March. Read More Plan B: What are the Covid measures NHS chiefs want imposed this winter?Will there be another lockdown? Everything we knowCovid restrictions could return unless public ‘do their bit’, Sajid Javid warns
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Russia#Uk#Ap#British#The Nhs Confederation#Conservative
WBAL Radio

Facing rising COVID cases, UK government resists calls for new restrictions ahead

(LONDON) -- Flanked by public health officials, the U.K. Health Secretary painted a bleak picture of the current state of the pandemic in Britain. "Cases are rising," Sajid Javid, told the nation this week. "And they could go yet as high as 100,000 a day. We're also seeing greater pressure on the NHS (National Health Service) across the U.K. We're now approaching 1,000 hospitalizations per day."
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Media campaign launched encouraging people to get Covid-19 booster jabs

A media blitz has been launched by the Government encouraging people to take up Covid-19 booster jabs. The nationwide advertising campaign will run on outdoor billboards, broadcast and community radio and TV to support the national vaccine drive. It comes as an estimated 4.7 million booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine...
WORLD
IBTimes

Moscow Orders Fresh Virus Restrictions As Deaths Soar

Moscow's mayor on Tuesday ordered the city's first coronavirus restrictions since the summer, as Russia registered 1,015 daily COVID deaths, a new record. At the national level, the government is considering keeping people off work for a week to reduce social contact in a bid to lower the tide of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Return of face masks and working from home? Number 10 hints a 'challenging' winter could mean further restrictions amid claims booster jabs are being delivered too slowly while cases soar

The spectres of compulsory face masks, vaccine passports and working from home were raised yesterday as increased Covid hospital cases sparked a Downing Street warning. Officials said Britons should prepare for a 'challenging few months' after 49,156 infections were recorded yesterday – the highest figure in three months. Experts are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Making the Covid vaccine compulsory for NHS staff is not an easy choice – but it is the right one

The health secretary, Sajid Javid is “leaning towards” making vaccination against Covid-19 a condition of employment for NHS staff. Obviously any NHS staff who fall into the category clinically vulnerable and cannot take the vaccine even if they want to will have to be redeployed to less sensitive roles or just kept out of the way of high-risk patients, but there need be no other major exemptions. Indeed the rule should apply to agency staff and of course care homes, which Javid has already acted on.Saj the Jab also says he’ll be wearing a mask on Budget day, given...
WORLD
NEWS10 ABC

Romania revives restrictions as hospitals struggle, jabs lag

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Doctor Petruta Filip is working 100-hour weeks at a Bucharest hospital which, like hospitals throughout Romania, is struggling under an onslaught of COVID-19 patients in a country with worryingly low vaccination rates. The European Union country of around 19 million has only 35% of its adults...
WORLD
Winchester News Gazette

South African scientists try to replicate virus jab

Scientists assemble and calibrate equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that's yet to reach South Africa. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/76fe9d8d348c4fed9aa5718597d0b373.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Infections soar as Czech authorities urge vaccination

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to the highest levels in more than half a year as authorities call on people to get vaccinated.The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases jumped to 4,262 on Monday, 1,733 more than a week ago. It was the highest daily increase since April 13.The trend was not expected to be reversed any time soon.The ministry predicted that in the next few days the country will have more than 300 people infected per 100,000 in a seven-day period, a significant increase from 217 on Monday.Health Minister Adam Vojtech blamed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week

GENEVA (AP) — Europe stood out as the only major region worldwide to report an increase in both coronavirus cases and deaths over the last week, with double-digit percentage increases in each, the U.N. health agency said Wednesday. The World Health Organization said new COVID-19 cases in its 53-country European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

McDonald's sales surged 14% as virus restrictions eased

Higher menu prices aren't yet denting demand for McDonald’s, which reported stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter. Revenue jumped 14% to $6.2 billion in the July-September period, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. The company said...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
spectrumlocalnews.com

Young women boycott UK nightclubs over 'spiking' concerns

LONDON (AP) — Young women across the U.K. are boycotting nightclubs and pubs Wednesday as university towns and cities join in a national “girls night in” protest after increasing reports of drink spiking and students being drugged by needle injections. The online campaign, which has gained momentum in university cities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

New Zealand to start easing COVID-19 border restrictions

WELLINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Thursday it would ease coronavirus border restrictions that have been in place since March 2020, and move to a system of home isolation for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from early next year. The country was the among the first to shut...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy