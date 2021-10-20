Suspect Dies After Shooting Involving Colorado Corrections Officers

(CBS4) – Police in Denver are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 1000 block of South Parker Road. That’s near the border between Denver and Arapahoe County, and close to Aurora.

The officers involved do not appear to be part of the Denver Police Department, according to a DPD tweet. The officers involved are corrections officers, part of the fugitive apprehension task force who were trying to take a parole violator, a man in his 30s, into custody. That person had a weapon.

Department of Corrections officials say the suspect appeared to have aimed a weapon at officers who fired their weapons, hitting the man.

The suspect was injured and rushed to the hospital. Denver police say that suspect later died at the hospital.

No officers were injured. DPD described it as an active investigation.