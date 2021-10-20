CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Dan D'Agostino Master Audio Systems Progression M550 monoblock power amplifier

By Jason Victor Serinus
stereophile.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe audiophiles so frequently get caught up in the pursuit of perfection that some have attempted to rebrand high-end audio as "perfectionist audio." But is it even possible for a single piece of audio gear, let alone an entire audio system, to attain perfection when there's no common agreement as to...

www.stereophile.com

stereophile.com

Berning EA-2100 power amplifier Anthony H. Cordesman July 1985

Anthony H. Cordesman wrote about the Berning 2100M in July 1985 (Vol.8 No.3) Wife: I read your draft reviews on the Futterman, Conrad Johnson, and Audio Research (footnote 2). Wife: If I were one of your readers, I'd think you missed a key point. Husband: Urrmhm?. Wife: Doesn't the Berning...
ELECTRONICS
stereophile.com

Berning EA-2100 power amplifier

My first reaction to Berning's latest product was incredulity. Only somewhat larger than your average tubed preamp, the EA-2100 almost gave me a strained back when I first went to pick it up. You see, I knew it was rated at 100 watts per channel and, having just schlepped the identically rated 90lb Quicksilver out of the listening area, I expected to encounter as much weight with the Berning. Instead, I almost lost my balance backwards. This amplifier is light. So light, in fact, that one was inclined to be dubious about its power-supply capabilities. After all, a proper amplifier, and particularly a tubed amplifier, has to be heavy because of its power supply requirements.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Parawave Audio releases Progressive House for RAPID Synthesizer

Parawave Audio has announced the release of a new sound extension pack for the RAPID Synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Progressive House features a collection of 138 new presets, 76 wavetables, 75 multi-samples, and 67 one-shot drums samples. The continuity of the progressive and melodic house genre impresses with...
ELECTRONICS
robbreport.com

4 Sleek Audio Systems That Deliver Impeccable Sound—for Less Than Six Figures

Ask any number of opinionated audiophiles (as if there’s any other kind) where to start when assembling a great audio system and you’ll be pointed in as many different directions. Some think everything depends foremost on the speakers; others insist that without an impeccable source, whether analog or digital, nothing downstream will sound quite right. A third faction believes only outstanding electronics can set the stage for success.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Equipment#High End Audio#Audio System#Power Cable#Nirvana#American#Krell Industries
electronicproducts.com

Class-D stereo audio amplifier saves battery power

Diodes Inc. has launched its PAM8965 Class-D stereo audio power amplifier with an integrated synchronous boost converter. Delivering higher output power, extended battery life, and a compact solution, the PAM8965 targets AI-enabled speaker systems and musical instruments. Running off a 2.8-V to 8.5-V supply, the PAM8965 can drive 12 W...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Audio Radar visual audio system designed for deaf and hard of hearing gamers

Gamers looking to enhance their audio or deaf and hard of hearing gamers looking to help increase immersion, may be interested in the Audio Radar system available via Indiegogo. The system has been specifically designed to provide visual feedback for hard of hearing gamers allowing them to visually see the direction of audio and surroundsound in full colour. Audio Radar works with anything that has an HDMI output, including Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. For best results, output in 7.1 channel audio.
VIDEO GAMES
hometheaterhifi.com

Classé Delta PRE Stereo Preamplifier and Delta STEREO Power Amplifier Review

Classé has a long history of marketing high-end audio products. I have had several in my list of reference components. Their Delta PRE Preamplifier and STEREO Power Amplifier represent their latest entries. The preamplifier is one of the new types called a digital preamplifier meaning that you can choose to pass an analog input signal through an ADC and DAC to add digital tone controls as well as EQ bands and subwoofer low-pass.
ELECTRONICS
musictech.net

Fluid Audio Focus Headphone Mixing & Playback System review: An excellent value portable mixing solution

+ Software greatly improves the sound/usability of the headphones. A well-treated studio room and high-quality speakers are quite an outlay for any producer. It’s no surprise, then, that we’ve seen an array of innovative software solutions in recent years, which aim to provide the big-budget studio experience via headphones. Fluid Audio has teamed up with dSONIQ for its latest release, offering a complete solution for the budget-conscious, and including a pair of semi-closed back stereo headphones and accompanying Realphones software. But can this low-cost solution give big money results?
ELECTRONICS
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Pico Genie M550 Plus 2.0 Portable LED Projector

The Pico Genie M550 Plus 2.0 Portable LED Projector retains the great features of the original M550 Plus and is still one of the brightest portable short-throw HD LED projectors with an inbuilt battery (up to 3 hours). Pico Genie M550 Plus 2.0 Portable LED Projector: Upgraded with 650 ANSI...
ELECTRONICS
hometheaterhifi.com

McIntosh Expands Custom Install Offering with New MI1250 12-Channel Power Amplifier

Delivers Pristine Music Playback to Multiple Rooms for Whole House Audio. Binghamton, NY – October 14, 2021 – McIntosh, the global leader in prestigious home entertainment and ultimate-quality audio for over 70 years, is proud to introduce the MI1250 12-Channel Power Amplifier. The versatile McIntosh MI1250 12-Channel Amplifier can distribute...
BINGHAMTON, NY
stereophile.com

The Soundstage Room: Vandersteen, TechDAS, Playback Designs, Kondo, Pure Power, and Cardas

Next up was another great-sounding room (it felt so good to be back!). Hosted by Mark Elias, owner of retailer Soundstage Fine Audio, this room boasted some high-grade gear, starting with Vandersteen’s new, dark, and handsome KĒNTO Carbon speakers ($49,000/pair), which Vandersteen representative Brad O’Toole seemed rightly proud of, as well as of the company’s 150Wpc solid state, zero feedback M5-HPA High-Pass monoblocks, which were powering the KĒNTO's higher-frequency drivers. (The KĒNTO's bass drivers are powered by onboard amplifiers.) Across music tracks that included a bass-heavy techno thing and a cover of the Bill Withers classic “Aint’ No Sunshine” by the group Vocalpoint—both streamed from a USB key via a Playback Designs MPD8 Dream DAC ($26,900)—and the song “Imagination” by Rosemary Clooney played on a phono front-end that included the TechDas Airforce 3 Premium ($43,000), a Glanz 124S tonearm ($9000), a Kondo cartridge ($11,000), the Kondo Heritage M7 preamp with built-in phono stage ($60,000) connected to a Kondo sfz step-up transformer ($12,000), the system served up sound that was weighty, with luxurious vocals and a sense of intimacy that felt almost risqué in these Covid-distanced times. Also in the system was a Playback Designs I.F. streamer ($4500) and a 3000+ Pure Power line conditioner with 6 regular outlets and 4 twist-lockable proprietary ones ($8000). Cardas Clear cabled everything together.
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Norma Audio Revo IPA-140 Integrated Amplifier

There are some audio brands that arguably get more coverage than they deserve. There are others that deserve more coverage than they get. Norma is in the second group. It consistently turns in an excellent performance at sensible prices, is loved by almost anyone who hears any product in the line, and both the Norma name and products like the Revo IPA-140 integrated amplifier deserve greater recognition.
ELECTRONICS
stereophile.com

The Motet/AltitudoAudio Room: Auris, Earmen, Triangle, Analog Acoustics

(All prices are in Canadian Funds unless otherwise indicated.) My third room belonged to audio importer Motet and Winnipeg-based retailer AltitudoAudio. The gear in this room was more modestly priced than in previous rooms, but it delivered the musical goods. At the heart of the system was an Auris Fortissimo...
ELECTRONICS
stereophile.com

Wired with Sound: Marantz Model 30, Definitive Technology D15, Kimber Kable, Torus Power, and Salamander Designs

(All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated) In the mood for an under $20,000 audiophile-grade system? Excellent, because I found one in the room sponsored by Wired with Sound. There, I met owner James Drew, a chap I liked as soon as he’d offered me a beer (which, for the record, I politely declined). On display was a simple (but potent) little system comprising a pair of 3-way Definitive Technology Demand D15 speakers ($3999/pair), the 100Wpc class-D Marantz Model 30 integrated amplifier ($3999; see Herb Reichert's review, here), and 30N SACD-streamer ($3999), with cabling by Kimber Kable, power conditioning by Torus Power, and racks by Salamander Designs.
ELECTRONICS
stereophile.com

Letter To The Editor: Where Are The Young Audiophiles?”

How many times have I read the question in the pages of this magazine? I’m never sure if the author is serious because the answer is so obvious and has been that way for so long that only someone with fingers in his ears and his eyes scrunched closed could miss it.
MUSIC
stereophile.com

Gershman, Krell, ExaSound, Cardas

(All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.) In a near-repeat of my visit to the Gershman Acoustics room at 2019’s Toronto Audiofest, I got the chance to meet up with the Toronto-based company’s Ofra and Eli Gershman and also Krell COO Walter Schofield. This time I also got to meet Exasound president George Klissarov, to chat about audio and listen to good music from a system using a Krell 150Wpc (the first 90 watts in class-A) K300i integrated amplifier ($7500, $8500 with DAC; see Jason Victor Serinus's review, here.), Gershman Acoustics’s Grande Avant Garde speakers ($15,900/pair US), and the Exasound S88 streaming DAC ($6500 US; see Kal Rubinson's review here). Gershman Acoustics and Krell are two brands that, by all evidence, work well together, and you can now add Exasound to the mix as a synergistic match. On streamed DSD files, the sound was robust, visceral, rich, dynamic, sweet, and rhythmic as all get-out. Cabling was by Cardas.
ELECTRONICS
hometheaterhifi.com

Theory Audio Design 5.2 System Review

The Theory Audio Design surround system is a flexible, room-friendly powered loudspeaker system. Featuring dual 15” subwoofers, and compact, high-performance surface-mount loudspeakers, the Theory surround system is controlled by a slim chassis unit that provides power and control for all the Theory loudspeakers. Aided by the Acurus Muse immersive pre-amp/processor, the Theory sound system will transport you to otherworldly sonic pleasure.
ELECTRONICS
stereophile.com

EQ Audio Video: Musical Fidelity, Focal, WireWorld Norstone, Aragon, Audience, AudioQuest

(All prices are in Canadian funds unless otherwise specified.) I generally avoid home theater rooms at an audio show because typically—and reasonably—they’ve been set up mainly with the cinematic experience in mind rather than the musical one. So I hesitated before entering the two adjoining EQ Audio Video rooms because they had screens. But with a little prodding from company owner Ed O’Herlihy—he assured me that the systems in the rooms were strictly stereo—I acquiesced. I’m glad I did.
ELECTRONICS

