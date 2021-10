A number of small businesses are embracing cryptocurrency as a method of payment, but hurdles remain in the way of widespread adoption, according to a recent survey. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, are digital currencies protected by cryptography and accounted for using a database technology called blockchain. While cryptocurrencies have grown in prominence and are actively traded by investors, they remain polarizing among small businesses, with proponents praising their ease of transfer and freedom from government and bank intervention and critics emphasizing challenges posed by price volatility.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO