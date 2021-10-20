CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Claustrophobia is a dark horror experience coming to Steam

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour only choice is to run and hide. Indie developer Sentinel Studios announced today that their next project, Claustrophobia, will see the light of day in February 2022. The Dutch firm hopes to apply what they’ve learned...

gamefreaks365.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamefreaks365.com

Transformers are about to arrive in Smite with a new crossover event

Optimus Prime will team up with Megatron to take on the gods in Smite!. Today Hasbro along with Hi-Rez and Titan Forge Games announced at Pulse Con the new event that Smite will receive next month. Autobots and Decepticons will arrive in the universe of the gods to battle to the death in the new Transformers x Smite crossover event.
TV SHOWS
gamefreaks365.com

Sunshine Manor is a 2D horror action RPG coming soon to Steam

Get ready to be submerged into a horrifying mystery around the Camp Sunshine massacre. Fossil Games and independent game publisher Hound Picked Games announced today that Sunshine Manor, a true throwback ’80s horror-movie-inspired gem, will be published on PC via Steam on October 28, 2021. A pixel art horror action...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Halo 2 and Halo 3 modding tools have come to Steam

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8 has landed, and with it comes the launch of modding tools for Halo 2 and Halo 3. Developer 343 Industries has unveiled the new tools that have just come to Steam for the two classic FPS games, some of which might be familiar to those who have modded Halo games before, while one “entirely new”, advanced-level program is designed to “make modding Halo even easier”.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Honkai Impact 3rd for PC coming to Steam in October

MiHoYo will release the PC version of Honkai Impact 3rd via Steam in October, the developer announced. The PC version of Honkai Impact 3rd is currently only available via a client download on the game’s official website. Honkai Impact 3rd is also available for iOS via App Store and Android...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Claustrophobia#Sentinel Studios#Dutch#A I
gamefreaks365.com

Mokoko X is coming to Steam, Switch, and Xbox in 2022

Mokoko X is an extended version of the first Mokoku, which will be removed from Steam next month. Naisu, a Turkish independent game developer, revealed today that their forthcoming game, Mokoko X, will be available on Steam in April 2022. Naisu’s new title is influenced by arcade games such as Volfied, Qix, and Gals Panic with their game style that was popular in the late 1980s.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Intruder in Antiquonia is coming soon to Steam

Intruder in Antiquonia is the first full-length adventure from indie developer Aruma Studios. Aruma Studios, a Spanish indie studio founded by Silvia and Rubén, has released a Steam page and a teaser video for their debut adventure game, Intruder in Antiquonia. Are you ready to investigate the beautiful realm of Intruder in Antiquonia and uncover the mystery of Sarah’s past?
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Post-apocalyptic horror-thriller Broken Darkness gets a trailer

Vertical Entertainment has shared a poster, trailer and images for Broken Darkness, a post-apocalyptic horror-thriller from writer-director Christopher-Lee Dos Santos and starring Sean Cameron Michael, Brandon Auret, Suraya Santos and Brendan Murray. Check them out here…. Eight years after the world ends, humanity has sought refuge under ground. One man,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
thenerdstash.com

Sentinel Studios Sets Claustrophobia for February 2022 Steam Release

Netherlands developer Sentinel Studios are working up something terrifying with the new exploration horror game Claustrophobia. The indie studio is aiming for a February 10, 2021 release, but players can wishlist the game now through Steam. In Claustrophobia, A New Evil Shall Perturb You. Set in a strange facility, Claustrophobia...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Honkai Impact Coming to Steam, Potentially Paving the Way for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo took its fans by surprise by revealing that their mega-hit Honkai Impact 3rd is coming to Steam. The reveal came a few days after the developer announced their new turn-based game Honkai: Star Rail, which looks to be a spin-off directly related to the story of Honkai Impact 3rd, in special to that of its Post-Houkai Odyssey storyline and that of its Alien Space manga series.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes review: very nearly a fun horror romp

I have a real soft spot for Supermassive Games. Until Dawn was a knowingly schlocky teen slasher horror film made into an interactive adventure game, and it was great for at least two thirds of its runtime. I've also felt the same about their more recent project, The Dark Pictures Anthology, which began with Man Of Medan in 2019. Every time a new instalment comes out I believe it's in with a shot of being well good - although each one has since made me doubt the "knowing" part of my interpretation of Until Dawn. The latest entry, House Of Ashes, comes the closest yet to recapturing the daft thrills of Until Dawn, with a classic survival-horror setup that's half The Descent and half Aliens.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

God of War Is Coming to PC Via Steam in Early 2022

Another of Sony’s major first-party PlayStation Studios titles is set to launch on PC as the company today announced that God of War will come to Steam next year on Jan. 14. “Our primary goal when bringing God of War to PC was to highlight the exceptional content the team created and leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game,” Sony Santa Monica’s Grace Orlady said over on the PlayStation Blog. “You’ll be able to enjoy the full potential of our cinematic, no-cut camera as it follows Kratos and Atreus across the realms with the option of true 4k resolution, on supported devices, and unlocked framerates.”
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

God of War is officially coming to Steam in January

PC users now have another reason to jump up and down with joy. Another amazing PlayStation title is coming to Steam really soon. God of War will be joining the gaming platform starting in January. Besides the basic game itself, creators are including some goodies. There is a lot to...
VIDEO GAMES
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: SYNONYMOUS WITH, DARK NIGHT OF THE SCARECROW, CUDDLY TOYS

Watch the Short Film SYNONYMOUS WITH: "A student's increasingly intimate line of questioning causes his interview with a local horror host to take a vulnerable turn." JOIN MIDNIGHT PULP AS WE CELEBRATE DARK NIGHT OF THE SCARECROW'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY - ON THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY - THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24TH!: "40 years ago this Sunday, CBS aired a writer/director Frank De Felitta's made-for-TV horror classic, DARK NIGHT OF THE SCARECROW, starring Academy Award-nominee Charles Durning (TOOTSIE; WHEN A STRANGER CALLS) and Emmy winner Larry Drake (DARKMAN; L.A. LAW). A seminal horror film for a generation of 80s horror kids, DARK NIGHT OF THE SCARECROW remains a rare made-for-TV horror film that is as terrifying as any of the horror classics of the era.
TV & VIDEOS
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Instinct dark trailer for the horror shooter

New Zealandbased studio Hashbane Interactive brings us a new trailer Instinct. This shows dark impressions of the horror shooter, which is played from the first person or third person perspective. We get to see dinosaurs, dig and explore the game world fans of Turok should get their money’s worth in the final game.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Watch] Dino Horror Comes to Life in Gorgeous ‘Instinction’ Trailer

Hashbane delivered last night with the new trailer for their in-development Dino Crisis-inspired shooter Instinction. The devs had teased the trailer in the wee hours, and fans have been rewarded with a slick-looking and downright gorgeous two minutes. Details about the game are still not forthcoming, but from the trailer,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Arte reveals new game adapted from the novel To Hell With the Ugly

To Hell With the Ugly transports players to a 1950s Los Angeles straight out of a film noir. A new game developed by Arte in collaboration with La Poule Noire was announced today. To Hell With the Ugly is an adventure game set in a film noir setting that combines point-and-click and turn-based combat.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy