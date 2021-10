David Coulthard says the “amount of little incidents” Lewis Hamilton has had this Formula 1 season shows the pressure he is under from Max Verstappen.Hamilton, who is trailing the Red Bull driver by six points in the title race with six races to go, has been involved in a number of small incidents, as well as two crashes with Verstappen.“A remarkable amount of little incidents, he gets away with them,” Coulthard told Channel 4. “Whether it was running into the gravel at Imola, touching the barrier and being able to reverse out and various others, [hitting] the pit wall in...

