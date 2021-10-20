CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

HOOSIER CHAMPIONS: Sheppard, Williamson, Buff, Jeseo, Mancuso Take ’21 Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship Titles

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 7 days ago

From January to Labor Day, five divisions of northeast DIRTcar racing saw drivers in each awarded points towards the $47,000 Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship based on their 16 best finishes. The points system rewards drivers for racing at their home tracks every week plus, thanks to a common...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

E. Schneider & Sons Scrap Metal to sponsor Modified Bonus Back Draw for Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Fall Brawl has all the makings of another in a long list of classic races at the paved ¼-mile Lehighton oval. The Saturday, October 30 season ending event slated to get underway at 2:00 pm, will be a highly contested program amongst all classes that will line the pit area. With race day just a week away interest is at fever pitch amongst competitors and fans alike.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Dixie Vodka Racing: Cole Custer Martinsville Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) welcome back Dixie Vodka for the fourth and final time this season as primary partner when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the penultimate event of 2021, Sunday’s Xfinity 500. And for the third time this season, Custer and the No. 41 Ford team are introducing a delicious, new product offering – Dixie Vodka Peach Cocktail – as well as details of the exciting Dixie Vodka Bar Car Sweepstakes. Dixie Vodka Peach Cocktail features a tasty blend of luscious peach with a touch of carbonation and award-winning Dixie Vodka. Click here to order yours today!
MOTORSPORTS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Stars set to shine on Hoosier Champions Night at Hoosier Park

ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park will offer its richest night of racing this season Friday with the annual Hoosier Champions Night. With purses topping the $2 million mark, the 2021 Indiana Sires Stakes program will culminate with the $250,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Finals. The star-studded 15-race card will showcase the best trotters and pacers in the state of Indiana and provide an exciting conclusion to the 2021 Indiana stakes season.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Sheppard
Speedway Digest

DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

JP Bergeron qualified fifth for his second ARCA Menards Series start, and first at Kansas Speedway. Throughout the first half of the event, Bergeron remained in the top-seven of the running order. During the competition pit break, the young driver relayed to his crew that his Ford was a little...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Impressive Contingencies, Big Names Expected for Drydene World Short Track Championship

The anticipation is building for one of the season’s biggest year-end events – the Drydene World Short Track Championship. Nine divisions of weekly racers, including the two DIRTcar Northeast divisions – DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and DIRTcar Pro Stocks – will take to the The Dirt Track at Charlotte over three nights, Thur.-Sat., Oct. 28-30, in search of one of the most coveted trophies in fall dirt track racing. Seeing the red and white colors of Drydene Performance Products splashed across the surface of the unique oil barrel design in Victory Lane brings out the best in every driver – hundreds of which are expected to be in attendance next weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Northeast Dirtcar#Sportsman Modifieds#Land Of Legends Raceway#Bristol Motor Speedway#Hoosier Championship
Speedway Digest

Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team Back in Action Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

The Flowdynamics Racing duo of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams returns to action this Saturday night, October 23rd, when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series returns to Perris Auto Speedway. Saturday’s race will be the final tune up before the biggest race of the year, the Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction, at Perris on November 4th, 5th, and 6th.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Toyota Driver Ty Gibbs Wins First National ARCA Title

Camry driver Ty Gibbs earned the national ARCA Menards Series title on Saturday evening simply by starting the final race of the season at Kansas Speedway. This is Gibbs’ first national ARCA championship, and the second ARCA title he has won this season after claiming the ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown championship earlier this month at Salem Speedway in Salem, Indiana.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Kansas Speedway

– Starting Position; 30-year-old Team Owner/ Driver Jordan Anderson of Forest Acres, S.C., will start the Kansas Lottery 300 from the 27th position at Kansas Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 13th at Kansas

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team rebounded from an unscheduled pit stop for a flat tire during the final stage and finished 13th. It was their 17th top-15 of the season. The third-generation racer from Las Vegas rolled off 13th for the 200-lap race. He climbed as high as 10th before reporting that he was struggling to turn the right front because of a tight-handling racecar. After staying out during the lap-20 competition caution, Herbst was unable to overcome the balance issues of his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang and fell back to 15th, where he finished the first stage. Crew chief Richard Boswell called his driver down pit road during the break for four tires, fuel and a double adjustment. Herbst restarted 11th on lap 52. As the second stage went caution-free, the Monster Energy driver continued to struggle with a tight Ford Mustang over the long run. He finished 11th in the stage, and the No. 98 team pitted for four tires, fuel and an adjustment during the break. When the green flag waved for the final stage on lap 96, Herbst restarted ninth and avoided an incident during the opening laps of the final stage and took over the sixth position. He continued to run in the top-10 until a restart on lap 108, when his car fired off too tight and he fell back in the field. On lap 122, Herbst made contact with the wall while running 11th and was forced to pit for four tires and fuel due to a right-rear flat. He rejoined the field 30th, one lap down, but kept the fight alive by racing up to 22nd in just nine laps. The team caught a caution on lap 136 and took the wave-around to regain the lost lap. While he initially struggled on old tires, Herbst caught another break with a caution on lap 155 and was able to pit for his final set of tires and fuel, hoping the race would go green to help with the team’s strategy. The Monster Energy driver raced his way all the way up to 11th before another caution on lap 178 ruined the strategy. Herbst restarted fifth with 16 laps to go in the race. Unable to hold off competitors with fresh tires, he fell back to 14th on the restart, then picked up one position before the checkered flag.
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Bergeron impresses with 4th place finish in Kansas City

After qualifying fifth in the 24-car field in his second Arca Menards Series start, Jean-Philippe Bergeron impressed with a fourth place finish at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway today. The fourth place finish marks Bergeron's first top five and second top 10 in the series in as many races. "I drove very close to the wall for a good portion of the race. The vibration feeling in the car was very intense. It's crazy how much adrenaline you can feel!" said the driver, still under the emotion! Bergeron finished the race two positions behind Arca Menards Series champion Ty Gibbs, who has won 10 races and completed 19 top fives in 20 races this season. "It's a great experience to ride with talented drivers like Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim. I'm also fortunate to have a very professional team. The car was fast and the adjustments made during the yellow flags were successful. I'm very well taken care of at David Gilliland Racing and I'm already looking forward to the next race" added the driver from Quebec (Canada), who was once again the only Canadian on track.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report - Kansas Speedway

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Louisiana Hot Sauce / Hy-Vee Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Kansas Speedway and Earn Top-10 Finish. “We had such a fast Louisiana Hot Sauce/Hy-Vee Chevrolet today at Kansas Speedway. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing did a great job, and we had one of the best cars we’ve had all year. We started the race 15th but quickly got into a rhythm as the top line came in and worked our way into sixth by the stage end. We kept up with adjustments all day and posted some of the fastest lap times throughout the race. It was good to run up front today and race as high as second. Towards the end of Stage 3, we stayed out to try and take advantage of track position because we didn’t have a set of fresh tires to put on our Chevy. Tires proved too valuable and we ended up finishing 10th. It’s not the finish we wanted, but it was a good run and we showed them what we could do.”
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Kyle Larson Brings it home at Kansas for 9th win of 2021 Featured

Kyle Larson, driver of the number 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet scored his 9th victory of 2021 at Kansas Speedway. Larson led 130 out of 267 laps, but it didn’t look like his normal dominance from the past. Non playoff drivers like Alex Bowman, William Byron, Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick, and Matt DiBenedetto all combined to lead 71 of the 267 laps. Byron, the strongest non playoff driver, looked like he was in contention for his 2nd win of the year but unfortunately lost out to his 2 playoff contention teammates Larson and Elliott. A total of 7 cautions for 33 laps happened today at Kansas and the race was 3 hours 3 minutes and 49 seconds long. Average speed was 130.728 mph and margin of victory was 3.619 seconds. Only 4 cars failed to finish the race. Chad Finchum finished 40th due to handling issues, Justin Haley finished 39th due to engine troubles, and both Anthony Alfredo and Ryan Blaney (37th and 36th respectively) both out due to a crash.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy