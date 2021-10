Lassen and Modoc Counties, acting as the Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) for their respective portions of the Big Valley Groundwater Basin, invite public comment on the Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). In order to be considered during development of the Final GSP, public comment must be received by November 28, 2021. The Draft GSP will be available to the public on the GSP website (https://bigvalleygsp.org/) beginning October 28, 2021. It is requested that comment be submitted in writing through the GSP website, using the “Submit Comment” tool. Please contact GSA staff with any questions at the phone numbers listed below.

