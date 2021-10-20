CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cigarette Sales Jumped During Pandemic

US News and World Report
 7 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As COVID-19 has surged throughout the United States for the past year and a half, some may have picked up an old bad habit or started a new one. How do researchers know this? They discovered that cigarette sales jumped during the...

www.usnews.com

Related
CNN

Cigarette sales in America were falling. Then Covid hit

New York (CNN Business) — We all had to find our own ways to cope with the pandemic lockdowns last year. Some people bought Pelotons and baked bread. Others took a slightly less healthy route. Cigarette sales in America last year rose for the first time in two decades, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Cigarette sales had a COVID comeback

Old habits die hard (especially during a chaotic, life-changing pandemic). Cigarette sales rose for the first time in 20 years last year, leading some to believe "pandemic-related stress spurred an uptick in smoking," writes The Washington Post, according to a report released by the Federal Trade Commission. The largest U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

FDA authorizes first e-cigarette for sale, restricts nontobacco flavors

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has authorized for the first time an e-cigarette company to begin marketing its products in the United States. The FDA announced that it would permit the sale of three e-cigarette products, all owned by the company Vuse in the U.S., a significant step in how the regulatory entity is approaching cigarette alternatives. The products in question include the Vuse Solo e-cigarette and three tobacco-flavored liquid pods. The decision could set the stage for other e-cigarette companies to have their products authorized as well.
HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
NEWStalk 870

L & I Responds to WA Vaccine Mandate Rule Change Accusations

Over the weekend, news reports filtered out that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries had met in "secret" to create a new set of regulations. According to published reports, these new rules would allow Gov. Inslee to potentially extend his vaccine mandate to private businesses. Previously, we've only seen public workers such as WSP, medical, firefighters etc.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Mom To Sue After Son Vaccinated At School Without Consent

A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Mashed

The Big Promise Tyson Is Making Its Unvaccinated Employees

Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
stonyplainreporter.com

COVID-19 vaccination proof requirements changing

As COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate in the area, as of this past Monday, Albertans need to provide proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to access many restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Dr. Marty Makary On Johns Hopkins Led Covid Natural Immunity Study

Dr. Marty Makary, Fox News Contributor, Surgeon, and A Professor Of Health Policy At The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health joined the Guy Benson Show to talk about the John Hopkins led study on covid-19 natural immunity. Dr. Makary talked about the study saying,. “Yes. We’ve invited people on...
SCIENCE
The Independent

I’m a medical doctor but I oppose Covid vaccine mandates like the one that affected Kyrie Irving. This is why

Basketball player KyrieIrving made the news recently when he was not allowed to play in New York because of the state’s vaccine mandate.Like most medical doctors, I am obviously pro-vaccine. I promote its use, its effectiveness and the benefits it has brought to humanity; for instance, the eradication of smallpox (not a small feat). I am not, however, in favor of vaccine mandates for the general public. I am also not in favor of the public shaming of people who chose not to get vaccinated: I don’t think it is effective and I also believe it is absolutely unethical to...
HEALTH
seiu73.org

Emergency Rental Assistance Information

IF YOU’RE A RENTER HAVING TROUBLE PAYING YOUR RENT, UTILITIES, OR OTHER HOUSING COSTS – HELP MAY BE AVAILABLE!. Millions of renters are struggling to make monthly payments, face rental debt or are in jeopardy of losing housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.1 As eviction moratoriums are being lifted across the country, state and local programs are taking applications from renters to distribute money from the Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program in their own communities. ERA programs were created to help renters cover their housing-related costs and remain housed during the pandemic. These programs have distributed more than 1.4 million payments to households, totaling more than $7.7 billion to support the housing stability of vulnerable renters.2.
HOUSE RENT
Fortune

4 potential pitfalls lie ahead for OSHA’s vaccine mandate, say experts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Businesses have what seems like a million questions about the federal vaccine and testing mandate expected to be released soon by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It turns out academics, lawyers, and policy experts do as well.
INDUSTRY

