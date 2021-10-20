Daily Dish | Spooktacular event with a spectacular view

Halloween is still a week away, but some early Halloween events are here! Put the finishing touches on that costume and get out to one of the many events happening around the city — which, there are a lot of, so hopefully this list will help you make your decision. This week, the Milwaukee County Zoo is again doing its family-friendly spooky drive-thru, which will have families driving their car along a 1.5 mile route while collecting candy and treats. There’s a costume parade happening at Humboldt Park as well as a screening of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. And if you haven’t seen Hamilton yet, the award-winning, hip-hop inspired musical is still in town this weekend at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO