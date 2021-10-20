CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-20 15:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picayune, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Picayune. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Louisiana near mile marker 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Stone The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Stone County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Texas and Bond. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
STONE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picayune, Poplarville and Mcneil. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picayune, Poplarville and Mcneil. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#San Juan#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Anasco
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Chalmette, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Estelle, Woodmere, Terrytown, Arabi and Ama. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Chalmette, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Estelle, Woodmere, Terrytown, Arabi and Ama. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 16:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-28 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1230 AM PDT. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River in Mason County will continue to recede this evening but stay above flood stage. moderate to heavy rain will return tonight and Thursday. This should push the river back above moderate flood stage on Thursday. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * Until further notice. * At 3:45 PM PDT Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue falling tonight, then begin rising early Thursday morning. It is expected to crest to 17.7 feet tomorrow evening before falling below flood stage Saturday. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 03/19/1997.
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Tammany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH At 632 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bush to near Pearl River, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Bush, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 265 and 271. Interstate 12 between mile markers 60 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 9. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picayune, Poplarville and Mcneil. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN STONE COUNTY At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wiggins, Perkinston, Ten Mile, Texas, Perry and Bond. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
STONE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Piatt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Piatt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Sangamon River at Monticello affecting Piatt County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sangamon River at Monticello. * Until late Sunday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 16.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sangamon River Monticello 13.0 16.5 Wed 7 pm CDT 16.0 14.7 13.7
PIATT COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Chalmette, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Estelle, Woodmere, Terrytown, Arabi and Ama. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pearl River, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pearl River; Walthall FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER AND SOUTH CENTRAL WALTHALL COUNTIES AND NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3.5 and 5.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Varnado, Sun, Crossroads, Bush and Angie. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Broome by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Broome The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania...New York Susquehanna River At Conklin affecting Broome and Susquehanna Counties. For the Susquehanna River New York...including Unadilla, Owego, Windsor, Bainbridge, Conklin, Binghamton Washington Street, Vestal, Waverly/Sayre...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Susquehanna River At Conklin. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 14.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling below action stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Flood stage. Alta, River and Lawrence Roads closed in the Town of Conklin due to minor flooding. No homes are flooded at this river stage. Valley park in Kirkwood takes on water. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Susquehanna River Conklin 12.0 12.5 Wed 7 pm EDT 10.8 9.1 MSG
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER AND SOUTH CENTRAL WALTHALL COUNTIES AND NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3.5 and 5.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Varnado, Sun, Crossroads, Bush and Angie. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Nantucket, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Nantucket; Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING We are past high tide and a lower high tide is anticipated for Thursday. Given the diminishing waves, coastal flooding is not expected. Individuals should still heed any road closures.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 384.1 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 384.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.2 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 628 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Golden Meadow, or near Galliano, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lafourche and central Jefferson Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY, SOUTHEASTERN TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 710 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across portions of the warned area. Between 3.5 and 7.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Franklinton, Ponchatoula, Folsom, Enon and Robert. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 24 and 26. Interstate 12 between mile markers 42 and 53. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Barnstable, Eastern Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnstable; Eastern Plymouth COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING We are past high tide and a lower high tide is anticipated for Thursday. Given the diminishing waves, coastal flooding is not expected. Individuals should still heed any road closures and not drive through flooded roadways.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy