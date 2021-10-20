Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 16:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-28 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1230 AM PDT. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River in Mason County will continue to recede this evening but stay above flood stage. moderate to heavy rain will return tonight and Thursday. This should push the river back above moderate flood stage on Thursday. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * Until further notice. * At 3:45 PM PDT Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue falling tonight, then begin rising early Thursday morning. It is expected to crest to 17.7 feet tomorrow evening before falling below flood stage Saturday. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 03/19/1997.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO