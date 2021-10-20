Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Chalmette, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Estelle, Woodmere, Terrytown, Arabi and Ama. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
