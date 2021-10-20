CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UK’s net zero strategy still avoids what is needed to avert climate catastrophe

By Rebecca Newsom
The Guardian
 7 days ago
A heat pump being installed at a house in Folkestone, Kent. ‘A total of £4.76bn is needed in next week’s spending review to speed up the transition to heat pumps.’

The collection of new climate policies released by the government this week are being scrutinised for their ambition and effectiveness. But it is also crucial to judge them for their fairness. We need to reduce total emissions as rapidly as possible – “fairness” at a macro level means protecting poorer countries that have done little to cause the problem, and those countries that have emitted the most overall, such as the UK, moving fastest.

At a more micro level, fairness is also vital. The move to net zero will lead to major changes across all aspects of UK society, and a lot of less well-off people are understandably worrying whether they can afford to cut their emissions. It’s essential to design policies so that this transition is fair for individuals and that no one is left behind. This is not only the right thing to do, but it also makes sense politically: if fairness is not baked in then people will resist change, and that reasonable resentment will be magnified and manipulated by those seeking to delay action for other reasons.

So how do the government’s new policies stack up? While there have been bits and pieces of progress on things such as electric vehicles, we’re still lacking an ambitious and comprehensive plan to meet our targets and show real leadership on the world stage ahead of Cop26 in Glasgow.

When it comes to delivering the climate transition fairly, the government is starting to say the right things but is failing to put enough money where its mouth is. This plays into the hands of climate delayers, who are focusing increasingly on concerns around fairness to pressure the government to do less overall on climate. Winning that argument means being much more proactive in designing policy and investment to ensure that ambitious climate action and fairness go hand in hand.

The chancellor’s net zero review shows he is starting to understand that doing more on climate now is economically optimal. He has also paid lip service to fairness – although it would have been useful for him to be clearer that delaying, or doing less, are not solutions to the challenges he highlights.

But when we look at the policies and investments currently put forward, it’s clear the government is failing to grasp what fairness really means in practice. It’s conspicuous that many of the biggest gaps in the announcements this week have been in areas that have the greatest potential to boost the government’s “levelling up” agenda: for example, the absence of adequate support for low-income households to benefit from heat pumps as a substitute for new gas boilers. While there are some exciting cost-reduction projections for heat pumps at the moment, grants of £5,000 will likely still require consumers to stump up significant extra sums while we’re waiting for costs to drop. That leaves lower-income households out in the cold while better-off households can start to benefit from the new tech. A total of £4.76bn is needed in next week’s spending review to speed up the transition to heat pumps, including grants to cover the full costs for low-income households. This is something that’s backed by a wide range of business and environmental groups.

Another case is the strong emphasis on electric vehicles to decarbonise our transport system, without stumping up extra cash for public transport. Electrifying road transport is vital and costs are coming down rapidly, but climate experts are clear that we also need to dramatically reduce our private vehicle use and rely more on public transport, walking and cycling to get around. Almost a quarter of UK households do not own a car, rising to 65% for those on the lowest incomes, and poor public transport provision is one of the key reasons communities find themselves “left behind”.

Further, the government has dodged critical decisions about supporting fossil fuel workers to transition to green jobs and ending new oil and gas projects. Not only is this critical for the climate, it’s also vital for workers, who face increasing volatility and job insecurity. In a Greenpeace, Platform and Friends of the Earth Scotland survey of more than 1,000 offshore workers, 81% said they would consider leaving the industry, with more than half saying they would be interested in working in renewables with the right support to retrain. Yet while all agree we don’t want to repeat the calamity of communities left stranded by changing industries, as happened when large-scale coal mining ended in the UK, attempts to facilitate this transition remain thin on the ground.

The lack of genuine action on fairness in the government’s net zero plan is enough to make one wonder whether Sunak is serious about tackling the problem, or whether he’s signalling his own ambivalence to the decarbonisation agenda. The spending review next week will be the real test for the chancellor. We don’t have time for political games. Any hardline ideological commitments to a small state and fiscal conservatism need to bow to the now-scary science, and allow the government to intervene to prevent “the biggest market failure the world has ever seen”.

The Guardian

The Guardian view on the net zero strategy: not tough enough

In a number of ways the net zero strategy published by the UK government on Tuesday falls short of what was hoped for, and perhaps even expected by more optimistic observers. The public investment that ministers have committed to is insufficient, their faith in private-sector solutions overblown. The combination is...
The Independent

Net zero push ‘will bring biggest peacetime changes to global economy’

The push to make the global economy green will need the biggest economic transformation ever seen in peacetime, but is possible while maintaining economic growth, an influential economist is set to say.Nicholas Stern chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, will say decarbonising and growing the economy do not need to race each other and that cleaner investment can drive sustainable growth.The economist is best known for his Treasury-sponsored review into the costs of climate change 15 years ago.At a speech to mark the anniversary of his review at the London School of Economics and Political Science,...
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
The Independent

Kwarteng reveals new ways of funding to attract investment for nuclear plants

Bill payers could save about £30 billion for each new nuclear plant as part of new financing proposals, the Government has said, but critics fear the plans will transfer risk to households.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has laid out proposals which would allow the funders of a new nuclear plant to start getting money back before the project is completed.It is designed to encourage investment to replace the fast-aging stock of nuclear power plants, which currently supply 16% of Britain’s electricity.Current financing models have proven unattractive to investors, who have walked away from several proposed new plants in recent years.The existing...
Telegraph

Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Boris Johnson says UK can be 'Qatar of hydrogen' as net zero strategy unveiled

EU battles Poland and UK | The European Union will not survive if Poland wins its rule-of-law battle with Brussels, European officials have warned. Watch as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels would move to punish Warsaw after its courts challenged the primacy of EU legislation earlier this month. It comes as the EU warned British plans to curb the influence of the European Court of Human Rights could lead to Brussels tearing up the Brexit trade deal.
NewsBreak
AFP

UK outlines net-zero strategy and green investment plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday urged foreign investors to buy into post-Brexit Britain as he seeks to power future prosperity on renewable energy and green technology. His government also outlined more detailed plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, including a drive towards electric vehicles. The moves are part of a £90 billion ($125 billion, 107-billion-euro) plan that ministers say will support 440,000 jobs by 2030. Johnson is keen to burnish his green credentials before hosting world leaders at the UN's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month.
BBC

Net zero announcement: Obstacles facing the UK government's plans

The government has laid out its plans to reduce emissions sharply by 2035 and take the UK towards being a zero carbon economy by 2050. These including more electric cars, planting trees and moving away from gas-powered central heating. But what potential hazards are there ahead for ministers?. What does...
Reuters

Factbox-Key elements of Britain's Net Zero Strategy

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Tuesday published a Net Zero Strategy aimed at ending the country’s contribution to climate change. Here are some of the key pledges and policies set out in the document:. Power. Aim: to fully decarbonise the power system by 2035. Key policies: secure a...
BBC

What is net zero and how are the UK and other countries doing?

The UK government has set out more details about how it intends to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve "net zero" by 2050. The announcement comes days before the start of the important climate change summit, COP26. What's been announced?. Presenting the net zero strategy to the House of Commons,...
theiet.org

UK’s ‘leading’ net-zero strategy published

The UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, has set out his long-awaited strategy for the country to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. He has framed the UK as the leader in a green revolution that will encourage other western economies to end their dependence on fossil fuels. The 368-page...
The Independent

The government’s net zero strategy is aspirational but lacks real detail

The government is to be commended for outlining its net zero strategy but there are several reasons for viewing its plans with concern. The aims are admirable, but the ways of achieving those aims are sadly lacking. As The Independent has pointed out, the document “does not provide enough policies or investment to drive the transformation needed to reach net zero”.
Reuters

UK sets out net zero strategy as it gears up to host COP26

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday set out his ambition for a green revolution that he hopes will force Western economies to kick their addiction to fossil fuels. Britain at the end of the month hosts the COP26 U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland,...
Grist

UK zeroes in on net-zero

It’s Thursday, October 21, and the U.K. has a far-reaching plan to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The U.K. announced Tuesday a sweeping roadmap to decarbonize its economy, putting forward new strategies to address everything from the power sector to electric vehicles. “Our strategy for net zero is to lead...
AUTOCAR.co.uk

The UK Net Zero Strategy: what the car industry thinks

Industry welcomes clarity provided by zero-emission mandates and net decarbonisation goals but warns investment and regulation will be needed. The government's new Net Zero Strategy, which sets out how the UK can reach net zero emissions, includes a new mandate that will require car firms to sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles each year, and further investment in the UK charging network and automotive industry.
The Independent

Net zero strategy: The key climate policies in Boris Johnson’s plan

Boris Johnson’s government has published its long-awaited climate strategy, outlining how the UK plans to reach its target of net zero emissions by 2050.The much-delayed document was unveiled on Tuesday ahead of the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.But critics have been quick to warn the strategy, which runs to more than 360 pages, does not provide enough policies or investment to drive the transformation needed to reach net zero.Here are the key takeaways from the document:• Boris Johnson is keen to persuade voters that Britain can go carbon neutral without pain. In a foreword to the document, he writes: “This...
The Guardian

The Guardian

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

