Marjorie Taylor Greene calls January 6 committee ‘pathetic’ and ‘jealous of Trump’ as it narrows in on MAGA associates

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked 6 January Select Committee and fellow Republican Liz Cheney , telling a reporter that the Wyoming representative’s participation in the Capitol insurrection probe is the result of jealousy and hatred for former president Donald Trump .

“She’s just jealous and she hates Trump,” Ms Greene said when approached by a reporter in the Capitol on Wednesday morning.

“Who cares? Nobody cares about Liz Cheney. I mean, I think that’s the biggest story,” she continued. “Nobody cares about Liz Cheney or their stupid committee … honestly, it’s a pathetic joke.”

The Wyoming Republican is one of two GOP members of the committee. Ms Greene has no committee assignments, as she was removed from all committees by a vote of the House earlier this year.

Ms Greene’s remarks came at the same time Ms Cheney was testifying before the House Rules Committee in support of a resolution referring former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for possible contempt of Congress charges.

In remarks to the committee, Ms Cheney said she had heard from many of her GOP colleagues, who have told her that they’re “just trying to keep their heads down” and not anger Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy by supporting the investigation.

She added that Congress “must do everything possible to understand that dark day in our history, and to ensure through potential legislative and other actions that such a thing never happens again”.