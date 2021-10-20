CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Fears global energy crisis could lead to famine in vulnerable countries

By Sarah Butler and Jillian Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgMt7_0cXG5UDq00
Farmers throws fertiliser in a paddy field at Miyadi Kalan village, near Amritsar in India. Photograph: Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images

The global energy crisis could escalate into a world food crisis leading to famine in vulnerable countries unless urgent action is taken, one of the world’s biggest producers of fertiliser has warned.

Svein Tore Holsether, the chief executive of Yara, which produces 8.6m tonnes of the key fertiliser ingredient ammonia annually, said high gas costs meant it was curbing production in Europe by 40%.

The Norwegian company, which has production facilities in more than 50 countries including the UK, has been able to maintain supplies of its soil improvement products in Europe by importing ammonia from its facilities elsewhere in the world, where gas prices are cheaper.

However, Holsether warned there was no guarantee that process could continue. “It is important to get the message across that the energy crisis now could be the start of a food crisis,” he said.

“We have to pay special attention to everyone affected by higher utility and food prices, but for some it is a question of living or not. This is about scenarios of famine and food scarcity.”

He added: “The shutdowns we are experiencing across Europe are now having an impact on fertiliser pricing globally. All the main nutrients farmers use are [priced] significantly higher than a year ago partly because of higher demand and increased cost to produce fertiliser. That is having an immediate impact.”

The global price of the fertiliser ingredient urea, for example, is now up to $850 (£615) a tonne from about $260 a year ago.

Julia Meehan, the head of fertilisers for the commodity price agency ICIS, agreed there was “a serious global problem”. She said China was putting in place an export ban on fertiliser, Russia was considering a ban, and Turkey, a large fertiliser exporter, has stopped shipments.

“We are seeing record prices for every fertiliser type, which are all way above the previous highs in 2008. It’s very, very serious. People don’t realise that 50% of the world’s food relies on fertilisers,” Meehan said.

She said crop prices were at record highs and food shortages could be felt in the spring and summer of 2022.

“Farmers are talking about switching their crops from cereals such as wheat and barley, which requires fertiliser containing high levels of nitrogen, to beans and pulses which need none,” she said. “But this isn’t only about grains, it will also impact the crops which are used to feed cattle and other livestock too.”

The National Farmers’ Union warned UK farmers were facing difficulties as a result of fertiliser price rises to triple or quadruple that of last year.

Availability is also at risk because production at one of two key fertiliser facilities in the UK is suspended and the other is only continuing to operate with government financial support .

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

While the UK usually imports a large amount of fertiliser, the global production issues may make that more expensive and difficult than usual. Tom Bradshaw, the vice-president of the NFU, said: “There is real urgency in this.”

Most farmers in the UK will not require fertiliser until February but he said driver shortages and logistics hold-ups meant there were concerns about whether sufficient deliveries could be made to farms in time.

He said farmers would also be tempted to save money by putting less fertiliser on crops, so reducing yields, adding: “We have high prices for commodities at the moment and normally in response to that farmers produce more but there is a real possibility because of the significant rise in [costs] they will produce less and that will leave the [UK food produce] market short next year.”

Holsether said it was not clear what would happen in the coming months as the energy situation was “very dynamic”. He said the company was negotiating with clients on contracts that would help determine whether it was economical to expand production.

Yara donated 40,000 tonnes of fertiliser to smallholder farmers in Africa in partnership with the UN World Food Programme. Holsether said the company would consider a similar effort again and called on other companies to get onboard.

A WFP spokesperson said: “We’re concerned about anything that could lead to higher food prices that would tip millions more people into hunger. We have worked together with Yara on initiatives such as the Farm to Market Alliance because we are very aware we will never solve the food crisis the world is facing without the private sector.”

• This article was amended on 21 October 2021 to include the correct tonnage of fertiliser Yara donated to smallholders in Africa.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Famine#World Food Programme#Food Crisis#Food Shortages#Miyadi Kalan#Norwegian#Icis
naturalgasworld.com

The Global Energy Crisis: Implications of Record High Natural Gas Prices

The recent spike in energy prices across the globe has led to talks of an energy crisis with far reaching repercussions as the Northern Hemisphere braces for winter. The recent spike in energy prices across the globe has led to talks of an energy crisis with far reaching repercussions as the Northern Hemisphere braces for winter. While a significant focus has been on natural gas as gas spot prices in Asia and Europe hit levels unthinkable before ($56/million British thermal unit [mmBtu], or over $320/barrel [bbl] in oil-equivalent terms), the crisis has extended well beyond gas: oil prices are rising, China and Europe are facing record coal prices, and carbon prices in Europe have reached historic levels. As gas-fired plants (or coal in some regions) are at the margin, this is also leading to record power prices in different parts of the world. These circumstances lead to immediate concerns, but also flag important potential lessons for the future.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Supply chains and labour market likely to dent UK’s recovery, Santander says

Disruptions in global supply chains, a tight labour market and continued outbreaks of Covid are likely to have an impact on the sustainability of Britain’s recovery from the depths of the pandemic, Santander said.The Spanish bank said it was counting on a series of issues to hit UK economic growth in the coming months.Meanwhile, inflation and the impact it will have on interest rates will feed through to how much banks earn.“Despite a more positive economic environment, conditions remain uncertain and a number of factors could impact the pace of recovery,” said chief executive Nathan Bostock.“While the pandemic’s trajectory over...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Gas crisis squeezes earnings at ScottishPower

Energy giant ScottishPower has reported a big drop in earnings amid a squeeze on the sector caused by a spike in gas prices.The supplier said its retail business had seen earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) drop by 39% to £83 million in the last quarter.It marks a sharp contrast to the first and second quarters of the year when the division notched up strong growth.At their peak earlier this month UK gas prices had spiked around fivefold since January. Although they have given back some of this rise, prices remain high.It has led to the collapse of...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
The Independent

EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs

European Union ministers met Tuesday for emergency talks focusing on energy amid deep divergences between the 27 member countries on how to tackle a crunch that has seen consumers' bills skyrocket this year.The wave of price hikes is not set to abate before next spring, and ministers discussed a set of short-term measures that have been put forward by the European Commission to help consumers and businesses weather the shock. The main reason behind the sharp spike is increased global demand for energy, and gas in particular. According to EU officials, gas prices in Europe have increased by more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Kwarteng reveals new ways of funding to attract investment for nuclear plants

Bill payers could save about £30 billion for each new nuclear plant as part of new financing proposals, the Government has said, but critics fear the plans will transfer risk to households.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has laid out proposals which would allow the funders of a new nuclear plant to start getting money back before the project is completed.It is designed to encourage investment to replace the fast-aging stock of nuclear power plants, which currently supply 16% of Britain’s electricity.Current financing models have proven unattractive to investors, who have walked away from several proposed new plants in recent years.The existing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Climate holdout Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target

Coal-rich Australia unveiled a much-delayed 2050 net zero emissions target Tuesday, in a plan that pointedly dodged thorny details or near-term goals ahead of a landmark UN climate summit. Ahead of the 12-day Glasgow summit, the UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, a target it says is "imperative" to safeguard a livable climate. hr-arb/qan
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia's clean hydrogen revolution is a path to prosperity – but it must be powered by renewable energy

Days out from the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the Morrison government on Tuesday announced a “practically achievable” path to reaching its new target of net-zero emissions by 2050. As expected, the government will pursue a “technology not taxes” approach – eschewing policies such as a carbon price in favour of technological solutions to reduce emissions. Developing Australia’s fledgling hydrogen industry is a central plank in the plan. This technological shift should not be seen as a cost burden for Australia. Yes, major transformation in industry is needed as it moves away from conventional fossil-fuelled processes. But this green industrial revolution...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Between the lines, Morrison's plan has coal on the way out, with the future bright

The most striking feature of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s long-term emissions reduction plan outlined on Tuesday is not the long-telegraphed commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, or the promise of a A$20 billion clean energy program (around 0.2% of national income annually). It is the announcement of a technology target which is entirely outside the government’s control: solar photovoltaic electricity at a cost of A$15 a megawatt-hour ($/MWh). That price translates to 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh), a tiny fraction of the 20 to 30 (c/kWh) currently being paid by Australian households. Most of the price households pay consists...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia’s net-zero plan fails to tackle our biggest contribution to climate change: fossil fuel exports

The Morrison government’s eleventh hour commitment to net zero by 2050 is a monumental failure. Critics rightly point out the government’s plan involves no increase to Australia’s 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved – except a heavy reliance on technological solutions not yet invented. What we do know is not encouraging. The questionable focus on subsidising technologies such as carbon capture and storage seems designed to allow the fossil fuel industry to keep operating for decades to come. There is also no detail on how the promised jobs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy