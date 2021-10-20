We know the name of the new baby Giraffe

To celebrate the first birthday of the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo’s first blonde white-handed gibbon, zoo staff engaged the community in an online auction to give him a name. The auction received multiple bids, and the zoo greatly appreciates the support from the community. The SF Teaching Zoo is excited to announce the winner of the auction was CAMPUS USA Credit Union, a longtime supporter of SF and the SF Teaching Zoo. The name they chose is Cusa (pronounced Q-sah), it is also an acronym for CAMPUS USA. CAMPUS employees held a vote and Cusa won by a landslide.
