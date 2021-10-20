We know the name of the new baby Giraffe

There's a new addition to the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango. The first baby giraffe has been born in Central New York. Jasmine gave birth to the little one on Monday, October 25. The baby weighed in at 99 pounds, is just under six feet tall and was up walking after only an hour of being born. "All health and vet checks have gone well for mom and baby," said park owner Jeff Taylor.

