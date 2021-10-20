CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researching Your Dates

CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
Scam Alert: Fake Facebook Friends

The Better Business Bureau serving Acadiana is warning of a scam that involves imposters posing as a friend on Facebook. Be careful the next time some who appears to be someone you know sends you a message or attachment on Facebook. It could be a scammer using your friend’s profile picture.
Rolling Stone

Tinder Wants to Help You Find Your Next Wedding Date

In something that seems straight out of a movie (no seriously, watch The Wedding Date), Tinder has launched a new program that will help members find a wedding date — or be a wedding date for someone looking for their plus one. Tinder members can now sign up for the appropriately-named “Plus One” feature in Tinder’s Explore section, where they can create a profile detailing who they are, where the wedding is taking place and what they’re looking for. Tinder is no doubt hoping that romance strikes twice at the wedding — both for the wedded couple and the guests in...
Facebook is Stealing Your iPhone's Data

A new issue has occurred, where Facebook is secretly harvesting data from iPhone users. There's also another issue, the users can't stop the tracking unless they delete the app. Facebook was caught red-handed, as they secretly harvested data from your iPhone, without users having any say about them doing it....
The Associated Press

Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users

WASHINGTON (AP) — In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to stop the spread of the virus, some Facebook employees thought they had found a way to help. By subtly altering how posts about vaccines are ranked in...
Relationships
E.B. Johnson

These Behaviors Can Kill Your Chance at a Second Date

An unhappy couple sit together in a movie theater.Image by Prostock-studio via Envato. Do every one of your dates end in failure? Maybe they just fizzle out, or you never seem to close on that second date phone call. If that sounds like you, you’re not alone. So many people struggle to healthily manage the trials of dating life. It’s a struggle. Especially when you don’t have the tools to navigate the nuance of connecting on these new (potentially romantic) levels with someone else. Not to despair, though. You can build better and more successful dating behaviors when you shed the unhealthy ones that are holding you back.
Washington Post

How Facebook shapes your feed

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. Facebook’s news feed algorithm has been blamed for fanning sectarian hatred, steering users toward extremism and conspiracy theories, and incentivizing politicians to take more divisive stands. It’s in the spotlight thanks to waves of revelations from the Facebook Papers and testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, who argues it’s at the core of the company’s problems.
Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
IBTimes

Teens Are Dropping Facebook And Its Employees Can't Explain Why

Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
communityvoiceks.com

Townsend’s Come and Get Your Love Chronicles the World of Online Dating

In her new book, Come and Get Your Love, Latasha Townsend authors her personal story using the pseudonym Lovely, a young woman who moves to a new town in hopes of finding a good-looking tour guide and romance online. What Lovely isn’t ready for are the surprises, as she sorts through the many candidates looking for her perfect match.
AFP

TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat defend impact on kids at US hearing

Three social media networks massively popular with the youngest users -- TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube -- tried to convince skeptical US lawmakers Tuesday they are safe as worry about Facebook's potential harms spills over to other platforms. Video-sharing app TikTok and photo network Snapchat, in their first testimony to US senators, argued they are built to protect against the mental health and safety risks present on social media. "Your defense is, 'We're not Facebook,'" Senator Richard Blumenthal told the networks' representatives. "Being different from Facebook is not a defense, that bar is in the gutter." "Everything you do is to add users, especially kids, and keep them on your apps," he continued.
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
