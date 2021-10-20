CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Farm Workers Report Theft In Rural Olmsted County

By Kim David
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 8 days ago

Eyota, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men who were harvesting a farm field in eastern Olmsted County returned to their vehicles...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Woman Being Sought In Death Of Her Infant

Rochester, MN (KROC AM) - Authorities are asking the public’s help in trying to find a Rochester woman who is wanted in connection with the death of her 3-month-old child. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says 30-year-old Dectrini Boldien is wanted on a local warrant and is also being sought by authorities in Missouri.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Car Catches Fires In Rochester Driveway

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester fire crews were called out Wednesday to check a report of a car fire in a residential driveway. It was reported around 4:30 pm at 1715 Greystone Ln SW. The burning car was in the driveway, near the house and the engine compartment...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Advisory From Rochester Police: Lock Your Vehicle!

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Dept. Tuesday issued an advisory about a recent uptick in car prowling incidents. So far this month, the department has received 65 complaints. That compares to 29 during October a year ago. The department received 42 complaints last month and 40 in August.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
City
Eyota, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Eyota, MN
Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Olmsted County, MN
Cars
1520 The Ticket

Southeast Minnesota Bucks Statewide Traffic Death Trend

Southeast Minnesota: Finally Some Good News About Traffic Deaths. Preliminary numbers show Minnesota topped 400 traffic fatalities. As a state, it's the earliest we've hit 400 traffic deaths since 2007. However, Southeast Minnesota has been doing much better than the entire state when it comes to traffic fatalities. Of course,...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Fatal Crash Involving Car, Semi-Truck In Central Minnesota

Wadena, MN (KROC AM News) - There has been another fatal traffic accident in Minnesota. It happened in north central Minnesota around 5:00 pm Tuesday in Wadena County. The State Patrol says a car driven by a 58-year-old Anoka woman “veered over the centerline” and collided with an oncoming semi-truck. A 57-year-old Park Rapids man was a passenger in the car. Their names haven’t been released and it’s not known if both were killed.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Woman Admits to Arson Charge

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is scheduled to be sentenced in December for intentionally starting a fire in a Rochester condominium complex earlier this year. 35-year-old Angela Spears recently entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in Olmsted County Court. She was arrested in June...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Workers Report Theft#Eyota Mn Lrb
1520 The Ticket

Another Minnesota Pedestrian And Bicyclist Killed

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Two fatal traffic-related incidents were reported in Minnesota Monday - the same day public safety officials held a news conference to talk about the deadly year it’s been on state roads. The two latest deadly incidents happened in the Twin Cities metro. The first...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Deck Fire Chases Rochester Residents From Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A deck fire at a Rochester home was reported late Sunday night. Rochester Fire Dept. crews were sent to 615 7th Ave SW just before 11:30 pm and found the attached deck was on fire and flames were “beginning to breach into the house.”
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
1520 The Ticket

UPDATE: Missing Southeast Minnesota Man Found

- ORIGINAL STORY - The public is being asked to help learn the whereabouts of a missing southeast Minnesota man. The Lake City Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 38-year-old Richard J. Dose. The department says he was last seen the morning of Oct 19 leaving his residence.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Sentenced For Heroin Trafficking Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been handed a 5-year prison sentence for trafficking heroin. 43-year-old Sean Alexander recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a third-degree drug charge in exchange for the dismissal of two other felony charges stemming from his arrest in February following a traffic stop on I-90 near Dover. The officers performing the stop already had a search warrant for the vehicle and its occupants.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Eyota Woman Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Softball Club

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Eyota woman is expected to face prosecution involving the theft of a large amount of money from a softball organization. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jim Schueller says a felony theft criminal complaint has been submitted to the county attorney’s office and it could be filed this week.
EYOTA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Speed Limit Changes Near Rochester Century High School

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Concerns from neighbors, parents, and students about traffic safety issues near Rochester Century High School have been addressed. The concerns recently shot up after a student was struck by a vehicle while crossing Viola Rd. Olmsted County Public Works later announced it was planning...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester House Damaged By ‘Garbage Fire’

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - What started as a “garbage fire” ended up damaging a Rochester house. Rochester Fire Dept. crews were called to a house at 1307 13th Ave NW around 1:00 pm Saturday and arrived to find the blaze “had been extinguished by the homeowner with a garden hose.”
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Police Investigating Two Violent Robbery Incidents

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are investigating two violent robbery-related incidents reported over the weekend. The first happened just after midnight Saturday. A 24-year-old man was riding his bicycle home when an SUV drove right at him in the 2300 block of 19th St NW and then stopped. The victim - who is black - said a white man got out and began yelling racial slurs at him. The victim said the man then began hitting him in the stomach and leg with a crowbar. The man took the victim’s wallet, phone - and his bike - and left in the SUV, which was driven by another person. The victim described the attacker as white in his mid-30s, 5-11, and 180 pounds. The SUV was a dark older model.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Teenager Hurt In Crash With Semi-Truck In Rural Olmsted County

Marion, MN (KROC AM News) - A teenager was hurt in a traffic crash involving a semi-truck in rural Olmsted County. It happened around 8:30 am Saturday near Marion. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck driven by 19-year-old Ryan Williams of La Crescent was southbound on Highway 52 near the I-90 bridge when it collided with a semi-truck that was also driving south. Williams was taken to St Marys Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
515
Followers
2K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy