Sources: Four NCAA Infractions Cases From 2017 Scandal Make Notable Progress

A recently published article in a prominent antitrust economics journal claims that the NCAA’s prohibitions on college athletes receiving money to play has resulted in black football and men’s basketball players losing out on $17 billion in compensation over the last 15 years. The study in the Antitrust Bulletin, authored by economists Ted Tatos and Hal Singer, comes at a point when the moral and legal justifications of amateurism have already been vivisected by Supreme Court justices, lawmakers and athlete activists. The conclusions drawn in Tatos’ and Singer’s article, which was not peer-reviewed, add to the pressing debate over whether name, image...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO