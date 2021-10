Bindi Irwin's latest post on Instagram is giving us all of the feels. Earlier this year, Bindi and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their baby girl, Grace. The 7-month-old has made several appearances on Bindi's Instagram and who can blame her? We'd want to show off those adorable rosy cheeks too. Her most recent snap of Grace may be our favorite yet!

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO