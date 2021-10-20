CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becky Lynch Prepares to Raise the Bar at ‘Crown Jewel’ After Brilliant ‘SmackDown’ Match

By SI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath-the-surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling. Becky Lynch on...

Sasha Banks Comments On WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match At Crown Jewel

All eyes will be on the triple threat match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks tomorrow at WWE Crown Jewel. With so much riding on this moment, Banks is confident she’ll bring the blue title home and reclaim the power she once exerted as the face of SmackDown.
WWE's Sasha Banks Defeats Becky Lynch in Fantastic Clash on Supersized SmackDown

The biggest match of tonight's supersized SmackDown was unquestionably the match between SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and The Boss Sasha Banks, and it was finally time for the showdown. Belair would come out to sit in on commentary, and then Banks and Lynch would trade counters. Lynch and Banks would get the better of the other at times, and Lynch kept going for the Disarm-Her while Banks kept going for the Bank Statement. Banks got the best of Lynch for a bit, rolling her up but Lynch kicked out at 1 and then slammed Banks face-first into the mat, but Banks kicked out of the ensuing pin.
Becky Lynch Has Strong Words For Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has advice for Ronda Rousey if she’s looking to make a WWE comeback after giving birth to her first child earlier this year – don’t try it. Lynch became a mother last December, welcoming her first daughter with Seth Rollins. Rousey then welcomed her first...
Becky Lynch Reacts To Edge Threatening To Confront Her At Seth Rollins’ Home

On this week’s Supersized SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge delivered his final words to Seth Rollins ahead of their Hell in a Cell match this Thursday at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Edge admitted that Rollins invading the Copeland residence a few weeks ago was right out of his playbook.
Becky Lynch Responds To Edge’s Threat From SmackDown, Lots More News

WWE posted the following video, showing some of their Superstars taking the “Squid Game Honeycomb Challenge”:. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown In Three Minutes” below:. You can check out the latest edition of “UpUpDownDown” below:. During last night’s edition of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge...
WWE Locker Room Standing Behind Becky Lynch After Charlotte Flair Confrontation

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a backstage confrontation after SmackDown. Their relationship has been strained for a while now, ever since Lynch called Flair “plastic” in a promo years ago. Then things came to a boiling point on Wichita. PW Insider has confirmed that there is zero heat on...
WWE SmackDown Results – Brock Lesnar Suspended, New SmackDown Superstars In Action, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. – The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Brock Lesnar in the main event of Thursday’s big show in Saudi Arabia. We’re live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and send us to the ring.
Becky Lynch Beats Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair; Retains Women's Title at Crown Jewel

Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia Thursday to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Man used her ingenuity to pick up the win, as she grabbed the ropes for leverage while having Banks in an inside cradle, resulting in a pinfall victory.
WWE Edited Charlotte Flair-Becky Lynch Title Exchange On SmackDown Encore

There was a backstage confrontation between Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after SmackDown went off the air. During their Championship Exchange segment, Flair threw the title on the mat instead of handing it over to Lynch. After Sonya Deville told Flair to do so, she did hand over the title. Lynch then threw the title at Flair.
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Big changes for Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair speaks behind the scenes: she says she understands Becky Lynch's tension, who has to give up her title. But she can treat it like a suitcase since she has been carrying hers around all her life. - Becky Lynch enters the ring, Charlotte Flair joins her almost immediately: Sonya Deville tries to calm the waters, explaining that the two simply have to exchange titles since they are both champions and both belong to the other roster after the Draft.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch On What It Would Mean For WWE To Have The Women Headline Crown Jewel

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote her Triple Threat with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. While Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Big E...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Comments On The Critics Of Her SummerSlam Match With Bianca Belair

During a recent interview with Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch commented on the significance of her WWE Crown Jewel match with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, the critics of her SummerSlam match with Bianca Belair, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Comments on WWE Crown Jewel, Thanks Her Opponents

Becky Lynch backed off her heel persona (for a moment) to comment on her match at WWE Crown Jewel, thanking her opponents and more. Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks on Thursday’s Saudi Arabia show to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and in a statement posted to her Instagram she thanked Belair and Lynch as well as Tyson Kidd for producing the match. She also congratulated Zelina Vega on winning the Queen’s Crown tournament.
WWE

