Biden’s Stimulus Stoking the Flames of Inflation — Are Long-Term Effects Possible?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJrOE_0cXG15LK00

A new research paper from the San Francisco Federal Reserve explored the effects of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package on the economy. Although the stimulus has certainly stoked the flames of inflation , with prices rising on consumer goods, food, gas, and housing, the report noted that inflation isn’t likely to overheat the economy.

“The later timing and large size of the ARP [stimulus] stirred debate about whether it is causing an overheating of the economy and fueling a sustained increased in inflation,” the researchers wrote.

In September, prices reached a 13-year high, with consumer price inflation rising 0.4%. This was faster than August, but slower than prior months, CNN Business reported.

The paper from the SF Fed found that the stimulus could increase the Fed’s favored inflation gauge by 0.3% this year and 0.2% next year. The researchers called its impact for 2023 “negligible.”

“The estimated impact of the ARP on inflation is meaningful, but it is still a far cry from the strong overheating of the 1960s,” the report said. The New York Times noted that the Fed typically aims for 2% inflation on average over time, and that a few tens of a percent over that does not constitute “overheating” in most cases.

The American Rescue Plan also tightened the labor market, which contributed to the increasing inflation. Economists compared the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio, noting that it is at an all-time high today, approaching previous highs seen in the 1960s.

In the 1960s, there were 1.5 job vacancies per unemployed person. Today, that ratio sits at 1.25, more than twice the historical average of 0.6%, CNN reported. Employers are forced to raise wages to attract workers which, in turn, drives prices higher.

The good news, according to the SF Fed report, is that the tight labor market and inflation rates should begin to fall by next year . “We assume that expectations for longer-run inflation remain strongly anchored, as they have been over the past 20 years,” the economists wrote.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 20, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Biden’s Stimulus Stoking the Flames of Inflation — Are Long-Term Effects Possible?

Comments / 57

Fran Nadeau
7d ago

he's not going to give us another stimulus they are forgetting about the elderly and people on SSI they always leave us last they could care less

Reply(7)
23
WOKE YET!
7d ago

Anyone remember the "Jimmy Carter" days of INFLATION? With more and more people in our country, our resources will keep dwindling and when demand far outweighs supply (in all aspects) inflation will be the least of our worries! We cannot sustain the population especially when it's "given" away!

Reply(4)
10
HM
6d ago

I’ve been saying this stimulus checks plan is really bad for economy in long term. Biden just want more vote giving people free monies, like Venezuela.

Reply(2)
7
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

