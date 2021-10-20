CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSBJ0_0cXG11oQ00

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not.

“Let’s do something new,” Stewart says.

Following a social media campaign to cast the “ Spencer ” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “ The Batman ” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain.

“I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

Asked if it was a definitive “no,” Stewart says, “Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

Multiple actors have played (or voiced) the Joker, the archnemesis of Batman, including Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto and Mark Hamill. The late Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won Academy Awards for their portrayals of the Clown Prince of Crime in “The Dark Knight” (2008) in supporting actor and “Joker” (2019) in lead actor, respectively.

Stewart starred alongside Pattinson in the “Twilight” films, but this social media chatter doesn’t seem to be leading to any casting at the moment.

The 31-year-old actor has plenty on her schedule to keep her busy. “Spencer” debuted at Venice and Telluride, where Stewart received critical acclaim for her fictional interpretation of Princess Diana. At the moment, Stewart is the only contender who would be a first-time nominee and is in the lead on Variety ‘s Oscar predictions chart for best actress , ahead of Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”). There are other possible contenders that could factor in, but their movies haven’t been widely seen yet, such as Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”) and Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”).

Besides being a guest on an upcoming episode of “Variety Awards Circuit” podcast, she also just wrapped on the next David Cronenberg film, “Crimes of the Future,” with other anticipated projects coming down the pike.

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

‘The Take’: Kristen Stewart on Importance of LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘Eternals’; Ruby Rose Alleges Misconduct on ‘Batwoman’ Set

Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” the highly-anticipated next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had its premiere this week, with the film receiving praise on social media. One of the highlights was its inclusion of married LGBTQ+ characters — Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as his architect husband. In this episode of “The Take,” Kristen Stewart, who is bisexual, discusses the importance of Marvel representing the LGBTQ+ community and shares a message for any naysayers who speak out against their incorporation.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Variety

Brendan Fraser to Play Villain in ‘Batgirl’ Movie

Brendan Fraser has been cast in DC’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie. He will play the villainous Firefly, a sociopath with a passion for pyrotechnics, opposite star Leslie Grace. Specific plot details for “Batgirl” have been kept under wraps, though it centers on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.” “Bad Boys for Life” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct “Batgirl” for Warner Bros. Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee,” “The Flash”) is writing the screenplay. “Batgirl” is set to premiere on HBO Max,...
MOVIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Person
Mark Hamill
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Joker#Academy#Neon
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Kristen Stewart has opened up about the films she regrets making

Kristen Stewart has made some of our all-time favourite films - from the Twilight series, to Christmas movie The Happiest Season, to the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer. While we're (obviously) big fans, Kristen herself might not say the same, as she's recently opened up about the "bad movies" she's...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

See Jack Nicholson's Grandson, Who's Following in His Footsteps

Over the span of his 50-year career, Jack Nicholson has graced the film industry with iconic movies like The Shining, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Terms of Endearment, As Good As It Gets, The Departed, and so many more. One of just a handful of actors to become a three-time Academy Award winner and the single most nominated male performer in the award's acting categories, it's hard to name a more accomplished star.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brings a Retro Flair in Cuffed Jeans & This On-the-Rise Footwear Trend

Kristen Stewart channeled vibes from the 1970s with her latest off-duty look. The “Twilight” alumna grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relaxed attire, layering a striped short-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and cuffed mid-rise jeans. The ensemble also included a slung backpack and red-framed sunglasses. On her feet, the throwback inspiration for her look continued in leather Mary Janes. Recognizable from the loafer-like silhouette and buckled cross-foot strap, Mary Janes originated in the early 20th century as a classic women’s shoe style and ironically returned to the fashion scene at the end of the millennium amongst punk and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

Black Adam first look reveals Dwayne Johnson in god mode at DC Fandome

It's been 20 years since wrestler The Rock burst onto screens as the villainous Scorpion King, and now Dwayne Johnson is playing the bad guy again. In the first Black Adam footage, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, Johnson takes on the power of Shazam as one of DC comics' baddest bad guys. "The truth is I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson said at the virtual fan event before the footage played, promising viewers huge action sequences and "breathtaking 'holy shit' scenes."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Wins Box Office Doubleheader With ‘Dune’ and ‘French Dispatch’

Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a successful doubleheader at the domestic box office over the weekend as two of his high-profile films opened to strong numbers: Dune and The French Dispatch. Dune in particular is another defining moment for the young actor. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros. and Legendary, marks the first time Chalamet has played the lead role in a major Hollywood studio tentpole. “I think we’ve only begun to scratch at the surface of his unique talents,” Legendary’s vice chairman worldwide production Mary Parent told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. “He’s a legitimate movie star, and has that intangible thing that...
MOVIES
NME

Kristen Stewart admits she has only “made five really good films”

Kristen Stewart has said that of her body of work, which spans upwards of 50 credits, only five films are “really good.”. The actor reflected upon her career to date while promoting her upcoming film Spencer, a historical drama about Princess Diana in which she takes the lead. “I’ve probably...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy