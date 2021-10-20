CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses Syria with Assad - WAM

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kmer_0cXG10vh00
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives at Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler, discussed developments in Syria and the Middle East with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Washington's main regional allies have stepped up economic and diplomatic ties with Assad, shunned after a bloody crackdown over a decade ago on peaceful protests against his rule that spiralled into a multi-sided war that killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

The UAE re-opened its mission to Damascus in late 2018 in a bid to counter the influence of non-Arab actors such as Iran, which along with Russia backs Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebel forces. WAM gave no further details of the talks.

Jordan, a staunch U.S. ally, fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria in late September, to boost the countries' struggling economies and reinforce the push by Arab states to reintegrate Syria.

Jordan's King Abdullah also spoke to Assad for the first time in a decade this month while the Egyptian and Syrian foreign ministers met last month on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, in what Egyptian media said was the first meeting at that level for about a decade.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Former Saudi Official Claims Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Talks of Using Poison Ring from Russia To Assassinate Former King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

During a meeting in 2014, exiled former Saudi Arabia official Saad Aljabri alleged in a recent interview that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed employing a Russian poison ring to murder former King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Young Prince Brags That He Could Kill King Abdullah. In a recently...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel holds largest-ever air force drill with UAE visit

Israel is holding its largest-ever air force exercise this week, joined by several Western countries and India, with the United Arab Emirates' air force chief set to inspect the drills.  Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, commander of the United Arab Emirates air force, landed in Israel on Monday, the Israeli army said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Multiple civilians killed, dozens injured by Assad regime attack in Syria

At least 10 civilians were killed and another 35 injured on Wednesday by an Assad regime attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, according to medical sources. Artillery of regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups targeted a marketplace in the center of the town of Ariha in rural southern Idlib, an area under opposition control.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Blinken Says U.S. Does Not Support Normalisation Efforts With Syria's Assad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not intend to support any efforts to normalise ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or rehabilitate him until there is irreversible progress towards a political solution in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Blinken's comments at a news conference...
POTUS
Reuters

Russia tells Afghan neighbours to say no to U.S., NATO presence

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia's top diplomattold Afghanistan's neighbours on Wednesday to refuse to host U.S. or NATO military forces following their withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Kremlin is worried by the risk of Islamist militants spilling into Central Asia from Afghanistan and bristles at the idea of the West...
MILITARY
The Independent

Sudan strongman is seen as an insider with powerful allies

The general who led Sudan’s coup was for years a little-known figure who stayed behind the scenes. But Abdel-Fattah Burhan has powerful allies, including Gulf nations and a feared Sudanese paramilitary commander, and he appears intent on keeping Sudan’s military firmly in control despite pressure for greater democracy.Burhan first vaulted to the fore in 2019, when he and other top generals toppled Omar al-Bashir under pressure from mass demonstrations against the autocrat's 30-year rule.Burhan then chaired a ruling military council until international pressure forced the generals to reach a power-sharing deal with the protesters. That established a joint...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
AFP

Iran urges Taliban to adopt 'friendly' approach at regional meet

Iran's foreign minister called on the Taliban to adopt a "friendly" approach, during a meeting Wednesday of Afghanistan's six neighbouring countries to determine a "roadmap" following the Islamists' takeover of Kabul. The meeting, two months after the Islamist extremists swept to power in Kabul, brought the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to Tehran, while their Chinese and Russian counterparts joined via video-link. "It is essential that the Taliban adopts a friendly approach towards its neighbours and takes the necessary measures to assure them that there is no threat to their neighbours from Afghanistan," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. "I hope that we can paint a clearer picture of the realities of Afghanistan, and the expectations of the neighbouring countries most affected by the developments in that country, and develop a roadmap."
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Israel Attacks Southern Syria Region, Syrian State Media Says

(Reuters) -The Syrian government said Israel carried out an attack in southern Syria on Monday, state media reported, in a frontier zone where Israel has long been concerned about the presence of Iran-backed groups. The Israeli military declined to comment. A Syrian foreign ministry source said Israel had committed "a...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
AFP

Uncertainties weigh on Turkey's ties with West

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday walked back from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their statement of support for jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. But the week-long standoff underscored the growing uncertainty underpinning Turkey's relations with its closest allies 19 years into Erdogan's dominant rule. AFP looks at some of the factors at play in Turkey's latest row with some of its most important trading partners.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Prince#Emirates News Agency#Wam#Uae#Non Arab#Egyptian#Syrian#The U N General Assembly
Foreign Policy

Israel Needs Weapons to Stop Iran’s Bomb

In Washington on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that Israel was prepared to use military force to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability. “Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out,” Lapid said. “We have no intention of letting this happen.” At the same press event, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between several Arab states and Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was much more circumspect, saying merely that Iran wasn’t negotiating and that Washington is “prepared to turn to other options.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Week

The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy