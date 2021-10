If you still haven't had a go of it in the beta for The Cycle: Frontier, Yager Development is giving you slackers a little more time to make your fortune or die trying. The closed beta for the PvPvE shooter has been extended an extra week to November 8, and you can still sign up for access on Steam or the Epic Games Store. You won't be alone, either; Yager shared some numbers from the current closed beta, including:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO