With each passing month, average new car transaction prices continue to set new record highs. This can mostly be blamed on the semiconductor chip shortage and resulting production cuts, which have led to dwindling inventory levels and scarce incentives. In turn, the used vehicle market has experienced a massive boom as well. There are signs that buyers are beginning to shun these high prices, but until the chip shortage eases, this trend will likely continue. That was true once again in September, when average new car transaction prices set a new milestone for the sixth consecutive month, according to data from Cox Automotive.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO