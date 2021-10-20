CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SALT cap still in play as Democrats slash spending plan

By Laura Davison, Erik Wasson
accountingtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scaled-back spending package Democrats are wrangling over in Washington could still include a measure to expand or temporarily remove the cap on the federal deduction on state and local taxes. House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal said addressing the $10,000 limit imposed by Republicans in their...

TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race to wrap up talks before the president departs this […]
KTLA

Senate Democrats unveil new billionaires’ tax proposal

Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate. With his signature domestic initiative at stake, Biden […]
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
Chronicle

Democrats Detail Billionaire Tax to Fund Biden Spending Plan

Senate Democrats released the details of a proposed levy on billionaires, a new and logistically risky approach to taxation that lawmakers hope will help fund President Joe Biden’s social spending aimed at low- and middle-income Americans. The plan, sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is the result...
KGET

House Republicans hold roundtable on energy tax hikes under Democrats’ reconciliation plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Republican Whip Steve Scalese (LA-01) led a roundtable discussion about the “Heat Your Home” tax, or the methane/natural gas tax and the Clean Electricity Performance plan that Democrats are currently trying to pass in their Reconciliation Bill. The roundtable series was launched by Rep. Kevin McCarthy but Republican leaders are taking […]
