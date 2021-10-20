15 area nonprofit organizations receive $200k in grants to help local youth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 15 local nonprofit organizations have been awarded $200,000 in grants for their work in helping local youth.

Community Leadership Partners , a philanthropy group a the Hampton Roads Community Foundation combined their resources to form the grants.

These local organizations serve young people between the ages of 16 and 24 who may be in middle or high school, or are neither working, nor in school, nor serving in the military.

The 2021 grant recipients are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters Services, Inc., $5,000 for a one-on-one mentoring program for military dependent youth ages 16-18 in South Hampton Roads

