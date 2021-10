The scoop: More than 300 guests gathered at the Bayou City Events Pavilion to raise critical funds for the beloved Ronald McDonald House Houston. The casino-inspired “All in for the House,” chaired by Debbie and Ozzie Bauer and Karen and David Smith, raised nearly $700,000 for the organization that provides a home away from home to families with seriously ill children being treated in the Texas Medical Center member institutions.

