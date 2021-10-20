YouTube will become an online store for a week

YouTube brought in $7.2 billion in advertising revenue during the third quarter, a modest increase from its previous quarter.
The video platform is close to surpassing the revenue of Netflix, which reported $7.5 billion in Q3 revenue on Oct. 19.
Last quarter, YouTube brought in more than $7 billion in advertising revenue, outperforming the video platform’s Q1 ad revenue by roughly $1 billion. Google Advertising accounted for $53.1 billion of Alphabet’s total $65.12 in revenue reported during Q3, roughly a 5 percent increase from the $61.88 billion reported in Q2 and a 41 percent increase year over year.
