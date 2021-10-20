CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube will become an online store for a week

By Entrepreneur en Español
Norwalk Hour
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of November 15, YouTube will become an online store, where users can purchase items and gifts during the live broadcasts that will take place. "We will host a week-long live shopping event on YouTube starting November 15,...

www.thehour.com

