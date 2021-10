SANTA CLARA -- Jimmie Ward has been pondering a topic that fans also have questioned: Why couldn’t the 49ers have found a way to keep DeForest Buckner?. There is the obvious argument that in place of the Indianapolis Colts' All-Pro defensive tackle, the 49ers were able to draft Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk. There were also the financial implications of what it would mean to keep Buckner alongside longtime teammate Arik Armstead, both of whom were in line for sizable contract extensions.

