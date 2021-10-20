CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Shows Us What It's Like Living With Husband Mike Fisher

By Hayden Brooks
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

In honor of Carrie Underwood ’s duet with Jason Aldean , “If I Didn’t Love You,” the American Idol alum is playing off the track’s title by sharing what it’s like to live with husband Mike Fisher .

On Tuesday (October 19), Underwood took to TikTok to show off the many facets that come with living with the former NHL player and that includes “dirty clothes on the floor, dead things on the wall and so many hats” on the walls of their crib. “I must really truly love him… Who can relate?!” she captioned the clip, adding the hashtag #IfIDidntLoveYou.

While Underwood and Aldean's collaboration is more about a lost romance, the title fits the sentiment of her post. "If I Didn't Love You" serves as the lead single from Aldean's upcoming 10th studio effort, Macon , which drops November 12. While it was produced by Aldean's longtime collaborator Michael Knox , it was written by his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy , alongside Lydia Vaughan and John Morgan .

As for Underwood, she and Fisher celebrated 11 years of marriage in July and share two children: Isaiah , 6, and Jacob , 2.

#Nhl#American#Tiktok
iHeartRadio

ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

