CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Netflix employees staging walkout in Hollywood amid fallout over Dave Chappelle special

By Erin Myers, KTLA Digital Staff, Gene Kang
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6u4t_0cXFxglI00

Amid the continued fallout over a Dave Chappelle special, Netflix employees walked out of the company’s Hollywood office and joined demonstrators in support of the transgender community Wednesday morning.

The rally with activists and public figures took place at Netflix’s building on 1341 Vine St., with dozens gathering before transgender Netflix employees and their allies walked out.

Organizers said the walkout is meant to “underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities.”

The demonstration follows backlash over Dave Chappelle’s standup special “The Closer” on Netflix, which has been criticized as being transphobic.

Netflix Inc. Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos sparked internal dissent among the streaming giant’s employees when he defended the special and said it wouldn’t translate to real-world harm.

Sarandos later said he “screwed up” in his efforts to communicate with the workers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ahead of the walkout, Netflix issued a statement saying: “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”

At the demonstration, speakers addressed the crowd and several participants carried signs, including some that read “transphobia is not a joke” and “Black Trans live Matter.”

“As Black trans people, as trans people, as non-binary people, we are ultimately all we have,” Community activist Neverending Nina said, standing among hundreds gathered for the demonstration. “So if we don’t speak up for ourselves, then who will?”

Walkout organizers, Netflix employee group Team Trans*, said they will present a “list of firm asks” to Sarandos after the demonstration.

“We just want to make sure that these entities are being held accountable, and actually provide change to better the community that has been dealt trauma by issuing certain propaganda in this space,” Nina said.

Some counter-protesters arrived outside the Netflix office, carrying signs saying “We like Dave” and “We like jokes.”

Counter-protester Gigi Larue said many comedians “take jabs” at everyone.

“You may not like what he has to say, but don’t listen,” said Gigi Larue. “You don’t get to silence his voice and silence the voices of people who support him.”

Some of those who take issue with Chappelle’s special argue that it could incite harm against the trans community.

“Comedy is for everyone, but we also know that there is truth in jokes,” Nina said. “And so we if anyone has not been around a trans person ever in their life but they also have always heard jokes about trans people, then that bias will show up when they finally get introduced to trans person.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Hollywood#Netflix Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Team Trans
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Says ‘I Screwed Up’ but Doubles Down on Dave Chappelle Defense

Netflix has been a lightning rod for controversy in the weeks since Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special premiered on the platform, but Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is standing by the project, which has been widely criticized for Chappelle’s jokes about the transgender community. Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview on Tuesday evening that though Chappelle’s special was in line with Netflix’s stance on “artistic expression,” he believed that he had poorly responded to the controversy in internal communications with Netflix staff. The interview occurred after several weeks of controversy surrounding the Chappelle special, which has been criticized by organizations...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Mocks Cancel Culture at Celebrity-Packed Screening Event

Dave Chappelle was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow celebrities during the screening of his Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, despite the recent controversy over his Netflix stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The comedian has received criticism about the special, which some critics say contains transphobic material. “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” he said on Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl, The Hollywood Reporter reports. He also went further, calling out specific outlets during the night: “Fuck Twitter. Fuck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Ready to Meet With Transgender Community Under Certain Conditions: “I Am Not Bending to Anyone’s Demands”

Dave Chappelle is denying claims that he declined to speak with Netflix’s transgender employees regarding controversial comments he made in The Closer, but said he’s aware of the outcry and he’s now ready for a meeting — under certain conditions that include that those who participate must watch his special in full. In a new video posted Monday on Instagram, the comedian, currently on a nationwide tour, addresses the situation while seated at center stage. “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” says...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle’s Intent Doesn’t Matter, Jon Stewart

Nearly three weeks after its October 5 debut on Netflix, Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special “The Closer” remains embroiled in controversy. Last week saw the promised walkout of trans Netflix employees and allies in protest of their employer’s defense of Chappelle and his increasingly trademark transphobia, as well as comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in which he expressed regret regarding how the company had handled employee concerns about “The Closer” while continuing to defend the choice to proceed with the special. “When we think about this challenge — we have to entertain the world — part of that challenge means that...
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA

KTLA

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy