1 Illinois Town Ranks Among The Safest Small Towns In America

Photo: Getty Images

Illinois is home to one of the safest small towns in the country.

SafeWise, a hub for crime and safety information, ranked the 100 Safest Small Towns in America in 2021, sharing its findings this month. The report notes that the country is “full of small towns that capture that nostalgic feeling—and nearly non-existent crime rates are the cherry on top.” In fact, five small towns tied for the No. 1 spot on the list.

So, which town is representing Illinois ? Campton Hills, which is up four spots to No. 12, SafeWise shows. The village in Kane County is home to more than 11,000 residents, with a violent crime rate of 0.1 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 0.6 per 1,000.

SafeWise also notes, in part, of another small town in Illinois:

“Sauk Village, Illinois is the small town that reported the highest number of violent crimes to the FBI in 2019 … The town reported 54.9 violent crimes per 1,000 residents (US 3.7)…The total number of violent crimes reported is more than 3 times the number of violent crimes that took place in the 100 safest small towns combined.”

These are the Top 10 safest cities, including the five-way tie.

1. Lewisboro Town, New York

1. Luzerne Township, Pennsylvania

1. Sleepy Hollow Village, New York

1. Thetford Township, Michigan

1. Weiser, Idaho

6. Wayland, Massachusetts

7. New Hanover Township, New Jersey

8. Elmira Town, New York

9. Kirkland Town, New York

10. Matawan, New Jersey

See the full Safest Small Towns report form SafeWise here .