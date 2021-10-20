CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man shot, killed in parking lot of northeast Austin club

By KXAN staff
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting at Club Lobos in early October.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to the nightclub at 5:17 a.m. on Oct. 9 on reports that a person had been shot. The club is located at 9601 North Interstate Highway 35 Northbound Service Road.

Police said the caller told 911 that when he and the victim, identified as Fernando Perez, were leaving the club, he heard shots and Perez was struck.

Officers responded to the scene and Perez was found in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Austin police at 512-974-TIPS or utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

KXAN

El Pasoan, mother of seven, found dead in empty lot in South Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso mother of seven has been identified as the latest victim of violence across the border in Juarez. According to Juarez law enforcement officials, the body of 27-year-old Judith Peña Lara was found Wednesday in an empty lot in the south part of the city. Family members were […]
KXAN

Missing 5-year-old Texas child found in Colorado with noncustodial parent

With the help of federal agents in Colorado, the child was found with a noncustodial parent from Cedar Park in Cañon City, south of Colorado Springs. The child is now with the child protection division of the Colorado Department of Human Services, U.S. Marshals said. It's unclear if the noncustodial parent has been charged with a crime, so once we receive that information, we will update this story.
