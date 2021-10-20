CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pinterest shares soar on reports PayPal may buy it

By Rishi Iyengar
CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN Business) — Pinterest's stock surged on Wednesday following a report that digital payments company PayPal is looking to potentially buy the bookmarking website. PayPal is exploring an acquisition that would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, Bloomberg first reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter....

us.cnn.com

Benzinga

Mark Zuckerberg Trades $26M In Facebook Stock

Mark Zuckerberg, COB And CEO at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Mark Zuckerberg exercised options to purchase 62,300 Facebook shares for $0 on October 21. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $338.08 to $341.58 to raise a total of $26,359,470 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Reuters

Amazon seen triumphing over Apple privacy changes in digital ad business

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is expected to emerge as a winner in the digital advertising arena, surviving Apple's (AAPL.O) privacy changes better than rivals Facebook (FB.O) and Snap (SNAP.N). The ecommerce giant's vast trove of customer shopping data reduces its reliance on tracking info once provided by Apple's...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Motley Fool

Why Pinterest Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

Shares of the visual search and media company are down 17.5% this week. Cathie Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF unloaded several hundred thousand shares of the stock. Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) took a hit on Tuesday, falling 5.5%. The growth stock's decline extends a brutal pullback after PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) said on Sunday that it was not pursuing an acquisition of the company, dispelling rumors that PayPal could buy Pinterest for $70 per share.
STOCKS
IBTimes

Google-parent Alphabet Profit Soars To Over $18 Bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and...
BUSINESS
MacRumors Forums

Apple's Privacy Rules to Blame for Facebook's Lower Than Expected Quarterly Growth, Says Zuckerberg

Apple's privacy rules are "negatively affecting" Facebook, and its business, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed during its most recent earnings call. As a quick refresher, starting with iOS 14.5 and all newer versions of iOS and iPadOS, Apple requires that apps ask for users' permission to track them across other apps and websites. Under the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework, the latest change gives users a choice on whether they wish to be tracked for ads or other purposes.
BUSINESS
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

Twitter avoids revenue hit from Apple privacy changes

(Reuters) — Twitter Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly results that avoided the brunt of Apple Inc privacy changes on advertising that hobbled its rivals, sending its shares up 3%. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. TWTR TWITTER, INC. 54.81 -6.62 -10.78%. The social networking site has been working to add...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

'Facebook Papers' hit as platform reports billions in profit

Facebook announced over $9 billion in quarterly profits on Monday, hours after a US news collective published a deluge of withering reports arguing the company prioritizes its growth over people's safety. The social media giant has been battling a fresh crisis since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their sites' potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation. Facebook released results showing its profit in the recently-ended quarter grew to $9.2 billion -- a 17 percent increase -- and its ranks of users increased to 2.91 billion. Facebook executives said on an earnings call that the tech titan would have brought in even more money if not for Apple updating its iPhone operating system to thwart advertisers tracking app users for ad targeting without permission.
INTERNET
International Business Times

PayPal Quashes Pinterest Acquisition Rumors

Online payments giant PayPal has said it is not seeking to buy Pinterest, ending days of speculation that had prompted shares in the image-sharing site to soar. Bloomberg had reported last week that the two California-based companies were discussing an acquisition price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at about $44 billion taking into account the total outstanding shares.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ahead of Facebook Inc's (FB.O) financial results on Monday, the social media giant is expected to be hurt more than others in big tech by Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone privacy changes, investors fear, after Snap Inc (SNAP.N) missed revenue targets last week. The Apple privacy updates,...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Revealed: Billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is financially backing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen who claims firm puts 'profits before people'

Billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is financially backing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, it has been revealed. Haugen, who claims Facebook puts 'profits before people,' earlier this month released tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company's civic integrity unit.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

PayPal Buying Pinterest: How a Fintech Company Benefits from Buying a Social Media Martech Company

The PayPal-Pinterest deal is expected to be the biggest technology-related acquisition in the modern era. Fintech is riding an all-time high with the kind of innovations and investments acquired in 2021, despite second wave COVID-19 striking down major business opportunities. Modern e-commerce trends suggest that the global economy is converging around technologies that relate to Digital Marketing and Sales (Martech and Salestech), Advertising (Adtech), Retail (Retail Tech), and Financial Services (Fintech). The global Fintech market is witnessing a massive rebound in 2021, and PayPal is taking the opportunity by marching forward with a speculative deal that would make it a leading martech player as well. Yes, sources state PayPal is in talks to buy Pinterest, a leading social media marketing that allows users to pin creative visual content in the form of images on its app. This has become the biggest news of the fintech market in 2021 since Plaid managed to avoid Visa’s attempt to acquire it last year.
BUSINESS

