New Orleans, LA

NOPD looking for vehicle and driver accused of hitting a bicyclist in the Seventh Ward

By Michaela Romero
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened at the intersection of Law and Bruxelles Streets.

According to police, at about 9:17 P.M., a bicyclist was traveling east on Law Street. At the same time, a silver vehicle believed to possibly be a Nissan Altima or Maxima was traveling north on Bruxelles Street. As the bicyclist entered the intersection, he was struck by the silver vehicle.

According to witnesses and video footage, the driver of the vehicle never stopped to help the victim aid or make their identity known. The driver fled the scene toward Broad Street.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to identify the vehicle pictured and its operator/owner. The wanted vehicle would have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the suspect vehicle and its owner/operator is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

