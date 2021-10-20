Headless, tailless deer carcasses found in Virginia park

WARNING: This story contains photos some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

RADFORD, Va. — Authorities in eastern Virginia are trying to determine who left three decapitated, tailless deer carcasses along a road and in a city park last week.

The Radford Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help by calling in any tips and raising money for a reward, according to a statement posted Monday on the office's Facebook page.

Deputies said two large deer were shot early in the morning on Oct. 13 with what investigators believe is a crossbow. Their heads and tails were cut off and the remainder of the bodies were left in a field near Park Road. A third deer's body, also missing its head and tail, was discovered several days later in Radford's Riverview Park, the statement said.

“This is the type of act that was not done by one person,” Sheriff Mark Armentrout said in the statement. “Whether it was two people or more, there are others that have knowledge of this crime. People like to talk and brag about trophy deer, these criminals will talk. With a significant and growing reward being offered for information leading to a conviction, it is just a matter of time before someone comes forward.”

Investigators found a piece of a crossbow arrow and a hacksaw blade. One of the deer was positioned as if it had been posed for a photo.

Between a GoFundMe page and money that has been sent directly to the sheriff's office, more than $3,800 has been raised for a reward to help find the culprits, Armentrout told the Roanoke Times.

Anyone with information about the deer killings can call investigators at 540-731-5501 or contact the sheriff's office on Facebook.