Lancaster County, PA

Hometown Hero: Lancaster County Restaurant Week

By Avery Van Etten
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wz7A1_0cXFw3Mr00

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the goals of raising awareness of the importance of preserving farms and supporting the rebounding restaurant industry, the first-ever Lancaster County Restaurant Week will begin on Monday, Oct. 25.

Discover Lancaster and the Lancaster Farmland Trust have teamed up to make the county-wide restaurant week happen.

“Discover Lancaster and our restaurant community both have a vested interest in preserving our farmland, as we know it’s one of the top draws for visitors to Lancaster County and that locally-sourced fresh ingredients are part of what makes area dining something special,” a press release from Discover Lancaster stated.

All of the proceeds from restaurant sign-ups will be donated to the Lancaster Farmland Trust to help the organization in its mission of preserving county farmland.

Hometown Hero: United Way of Lancaster County

Participating restaurants are also encouraged to highlight a local farm partnership and/or create a special offer that highlights local ingredients or donates additional funds to the Lancaster Farmland Trust.

“Our inaugural Lancaster County Restaurant Week is a delicious way for folks to help sustain what we all love about Lancaster,” Discover Lancaster President Edward Harris said according to the release. “Dining in, ordering take-out, purchasing a gift card, or donating to Lancaster Farmland Trust directly during the week will both aid in preserving our farmland and support our fantastic local restaurants.”

U.S. News Best Places ranks Lancaster in top 5 best places to retire

Lancaster Farmland Trust Chief Operating Officer Jeff Swinehart said, “The natural connection between the food and the land is evident in what is so wonderful about Lancaster County. Our farms have some of the most productive agricultural soils in the world, supplying our diverse food culture with an abundance of fresh, local products. Food is one of many reasons why preserving our farmland is so essential. Once the land is gone, we can’t get it back.”

Lancaster County Restaurant Week will take place Oct. 25-31. Participating restaurants include Decades Lancaster, Funk Brewing, The Exchange, Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, Fox Meadows Creamery, Blackworth Live Fire Grill, and more. Learn more about all of the participating restaurants here .

Comments / 0

