New Jersey Launches Statewide Effort to Reach Customers in Need of Financial Assistance with their Utility Bill – Grace Period On Utility Shut Offs Ends December 31

By NJ Department of Community Affairs
ahherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) and the Department of Community Affairs today announced new and expanded efforts to provide financial assistance for New Jersey residents with utility bill arrearages as part of “Utility Assistance Week,” October 18 – 22, 2021. “New Jersey is...

www.ahherald.com

