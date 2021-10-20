New Jersey Launches Statewide Effort to Reach Customers in Need of Financial Assistance with their Utility Bill – Grace Period On Utility Shut Offs Ends December 31

As part of Utility Assistance Week, state seeks to raise awareness of aid programs. Thousands of New Jersey residents are struggling to pay their utility bills, and the grace period preventing utility shutoffs will cease at the end of this year. Numerous programs have been expanded to offer more help, like the Universal Service Fund program for moderate-income residents who suffered a financial setback during the pandemic. A family of four making up to $106,000 a year can qualify for the program.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO