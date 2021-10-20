$1.6 million federal grant to fund new telehealth initiative at Drake, improving health outcomes for underserved, rural residents
Drake University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is working to address health disparities for underserved populations in rural communities. The College is partnering with Certintell, a telehealth company based in Des Moines and founded by Drake alumnus Ben Lefever, and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® to improve health outcomes for underserved,...news.drake.edu
Comments / 0