CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

$1.6 million federal grant to fund new telehealth initiative at Drake, improving health outcomes for underserved, rural residents

drake.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is working to address health disparities for underserved populations in rural communities. The College is partnering with Certintell, a telehealth company based in Des Moines and founded by Drake alumnus Ben Lefever, and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® to improve health outcomes for underserved,...

news.drake.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
The Associated Press

US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed to a 2% annual rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly growth since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

White House skeptical Iran ready to restart nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday responded skeptically after Iran’s chief negotiator announced that Tehran was ready to return to nuclear negotiations in Vienna by the end of next month. Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator for the talks, in a Twitter posting said Iran...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake

Comments / 0

Community Policy